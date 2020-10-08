| 11.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

'It feels amazing to have them here' - Double joy: Mum put in coma after contracting Covid-19 gives birth to twins

Bryan Green with fiancee Danielle Martin and their twin girls - Amelia (left) and Ava Expand

Close

Bryan Green with fiancee Danielle Martin and their twin girls - Amelia (left) and Ava

Bryan Green with fiancee Danielle Martin and their twin girls - Amelia (left) and Ava

Bryan Green with fiancee Danielle Martin and their twin girls - Amelia (left) and Ava

Claire McNeilly

THE partner of a woman who spent 10 days in a coma after contracting coronavirus while expecting twins has said he is “over the moon” at becoming the father of two “healthy, perfect daughters”.

Bryan Green, from the Shankill area of Belfast, and his fiancee Danielle Martin, welcomed little Ava and Amelia Green into the world nine minutes apart, and weighing 6lbs 4oz and 5lbs 10oz respectively.

The couple, who are both 33 and have three young sons, said the dual delivery was all the more special after Danielle’s battle with the deadly disease, and their fear that they would lose their unborn babies.