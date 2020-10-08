'It feels amazing to have them here' - Double joy: Mum put in coma after contracting Covid-19 gives birth to twins

THE partner of a woman who spent 10 days in a coma after contracting coronavirus while expecting twins has said he is “over the moon” at becoming the father of two “healthy, perfect daughters”.

Bryan Green, from the Shankill area of Belfast, and his fiancee Danielle Martin, welcomed little Ava and Amelia Green into the world nine minutes apart, and weighing 6lbs 4oz and 5lbs 10oz respectively.

The couple, who are both 33 and have three young sons, said the dual delivery was all the more special after Danielle’s battle with the deadly disease, and their fear that they would lose their unborn babies.

“It feels amazing to have them here, healthy and perfect,” Bryan said.

“I’m a bit nervous... but I’ve always wanted a big family.”

Bryan, who works in security, said their boys — Jaiden (9), Parker (4), Joshua (3) — were looking forward to seeing their sisters and couldn’t wait for them to come home, hopefully today.

Their unbridled joy followed a frightening ordeal four months into the pregnancy — which is when the couple discovered they were actually expecting twins.

Prior to Danielle’s illness, they had thought only one child was on the way.

“When Danielle came out of the coma they said it was a boy and girl in her tummy but then around half way into the pregnancy they told us we were actually expecting two little girls,” he recalled.

Bryan said Ava arrived at 1.39am followed by her sister Amelia, at 1.48am yesterday, adding that mum and babies were doing well.

He also told how Danielle first suspected the delightful duo were on their way on Tuesday morning.

“She started getting small contractions at 10am,” he said.

“Around 1pm they were getting stronger so she rang the Royal Victoria Hospital maternity ward. She was then told to come up as soon as possible so we made our way there as fast as we could.”

The father-of-five said he was not initially allowed to go in with Danielle as they did not think the birth was imminent.

“I was told to go home and wait for the call, so that’s what I did,” he said.

“Then, around 8pm, Danielle rang me and told me to get to the hospital fast and I was there within minutes.”

When he arrived, Bryan said that Danielle was already in the delivery suite and “doing brilliantly”.

“She was really calm,” he recalled. “When the time came she was taken to the theatre to give birth.

“Beforehand, she had been warned that it would go one of three ways. They said that the first option involved going naturally. The second was that, if there were complications, they would perform an emergency caesarean section.

“The third option was putting her to sleep but they said that would only happen if Danielle was to struggle for oxygen.”

He added: “I must admit I found that a bit scary.”

Bryan said it was “a massive relief” that they were able to “stay at option one” and he said they were completely thrilled to see their little daughters for the first time.

“Twin one, Ava Green, was born first and then twin two, Amelia Green, followed nine minutes later,” he said.

Doting dad Bryan said holding the girls in his arms for the first time was “the best feeling in the world” and he praised his other half for doing an “amazing job”.

He also said Danielle was recovering well after the births.

“She’s doing absolutely fantastic,” he said. “She still struggles to breathe properly and is a bit weak after Covid.

“I think that’s why she had to give birth in the theatre... but she is doing really well.

Looking back to what happened in April, Bryan said it seems very far away now that they are so excited about getting the girls home.

But he briefly recalled the nightmare which started when Danielle fell ill with Covid-19 and had to be rushed to Belfast City Hospital.

“Danielle couldn’t breathe and became very weak and was getting worse so we needed to get an ambulance as soon as possible,” he said.

“The paramedics arrived within five minutes, as soon as they came in and saw Danielle, they both looked at each other and I knew straight away that it wasn’t good.”

Bryan also recalled how frightened he was when Danielle called him later late night but could barely speak.

“She said they had done scans on her chest and said she had severe pneumonia,” he said.

His fears deepened when it turned out to be Covid-19 and the consultant revealed Danielle’s condition had vastly deteriorated. “He told me Danielle’s oxygen levels had dropped rapidly and they needed to get her to theatre to put the ventilator in and put her in an induced coma,” he said.

With those dark days behind him, Bryan can now focus on putting the finishes touches to the new babies’ bedroom.

“We haven’t got their room sorted yet; but it will be,” he said.