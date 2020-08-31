'It fails to grasp reality' - Drinks Industry Group disapproves of Government stimulus package

The Drinks Industry Group of Ireland has criticised the Government's stimulus package for the hospitality sector claiming it "fails to grasp the magnitude of the situation that publicans are facing".

Last week, Tanaiste Leo Varadkar said that while he "can't put a date" on when 'wet' pubs will be allowed reopen, a new Government support package worth €16m for pubs, bars and restaurants will be rolled out.

The new funding includes a restart grant and a 40pc top up for businesses remaining closed.

Businesses can now receive a minimum of €5,600 and a maximum of €35,000 under the grant for additional expenses and preparations for reopening when they are allowed to do so.

This morning, the Drinks Industry Group of Ireland said that the funding has provided "little comfort" to the industry.

“€16 million divided between the country’s 3,500 pubs that remain closed is equal to €4,571 per business, or €762 for every month closed. Since the lockdown, almost half of publicans have taken on debt of €16,000, one in five as much as €30,000, much of it to invest in protective equipment and refurbishments in preparation for reopening. The package therefore barely scratches the surface of what is required."

The group said that pubs in Ireland have been closed for almost six months which is "significantly longer than any other EU country".

"There has still been no explanation from the Government as to why Ireland is a special case," the statement added.

“Furthermore, the Government have not provided any certainty or even a rough timeline for pub re-openings. This is little comfort for the thousands of business owners who face the real prospect of permanent closure, and soon.

“Lockdown until 2021 will cause irretrievable losses in jobs, reduce prospects in rural communities, weaken our tourism product, and permanently damage the character and culture of the country."

The group stated that if the Government wants to make "impactful decisions that will enable the industry to not only reopen but to recover, then longer-term strategies need to be put in place that reassess some of the wider constraints that exist across the sector, such as excise tax".

“Despite being one of the most severely impacted industries in the state as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, the drinks and hospitality sector remains subject to the second highest excise tax in Europe. A reduction in excise tax should be among the core considerations for Government as we look towards Budget 2021.

“Without a reduction, businesses will reopen in debt at reduced capacity with the second highest rate of excise in the EU. This will put them on an immediate backfoot and threaten more permanent closures.”

