A very quiet Henry Street in Dublin which would normally be much busier with Christmas shoppers. Photo: Gerry Mooney

PEOPLE have just two weeks to save Christmas and turn around the lockdown setback that has halted the fall in the spread of Covid-19.

Five Covid-related deaths and 456 new cases of the virus were reported yesterday, putting the target of between 50 and 100 cases a day by early December in jeopardy.

Deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn implored people to make the most of the final two weeks of the six-week lockdown and warned there was only a “short period to turn this around”.

Asked about pubs reopening, he said public health doctors were clear that while publicans might contend these are controlled environments there were “various levels of control”.

He said the reality was that alcohol and social distancing “do not go together”.

Referring to the street-party scenes in Dublin at the weekend, he said that “just because we have seen scenes like we did on the streets on Saturday night does not mean that the answer is to open up pubs”.

“The answer is that people protect themselves and others,” he said. “People can be going meeting people for a drink like we saw on Saturday night and bringing [Covid] home, which can have serious consequences for vulnerable people.”

Read More

Prof Philip Nolan, chair of the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said cases had stopped falling in the last six days and the infections probably happened between November 2-9.

Dr Glynn asked people not to focus on the festive season unduly but to concentrate on the basics of stopping coming into contact with others as much as possible.

“Do not worry about what might happen in a few weeks’ time,” he said adding, “Don’t look forward.”

However, when Nphet meets on Thursday week, its recommendations based on the level of virus will affect how much the country can open up for Christmas.

The number of patients in intensive care rose by two overnight to 33 yesterday and 274 people with the virus in all were in hospital.

He said “at best” the spread of the virus had stalled but a number of indicators signal that the situation was deteriorating.

Asked what was behind the setback, he said there was no one cause but there appeared to be many small outbreaks across the country and a significant level of community transmission where people did not know where they picked up the virus.

Commenting on reported outbreaks linked to funeral gatherings, Dr Glynn said any instance in which people who knew each other met up there would be a natural tendency to let down their guard.

He said the last thing people wanted was further deaths to occur from gathering at these sad events.

Commenting on the street party scenes in Dublin city at the weekend, he said it was frustrating for the vast majority who were doing the right thing and especially people who had been restricting their movements for a long time.

Asked what workplaces had seen outbreaks, he said there were some in food factories, the construction sector and range of manufacturing settings. None of the outbreaks in themselves are particularly large and that made the job of identifying one target more difficult.

The reality is there are “lots and lots and lots” of small clusters across the country, making it very difficult to put in place a policy measure to stop them. “The key thing that will stop that in the coming days is people’s behaviour,” Dr Glynn said.

He said there was a large hospital outbreak in Limerick and some of this had spread into the community. There was also an outbreak there linked to student activity.

He would not speculate on what kind of recommendations Nphet would make in two weeks regarding the extent to which restrictions would be lifted. He also refused to comment on proposals to ban takeaway pints.

Among yesterday’s cases there were 105 in Dublin, 85 in Limerick, 43 in Cork, 38 in Meath and 25 in Clare. The remaining 160 cases are spread across 21 counties.

Yesterday’s briefing was told that just 20pc of children have so far been given the nasal flu vaccines.

The HSE bought 600,000 doses. Dr Glynn said around 500 children are hospitalised with flu every year.

The precautions people are taking to prevent Covid-19 are believed to also be helping to block the spread of flu so far this winter.

Read More





Irish Independent