RYAN Tubridy has said that he is concerned for climate activist Greta Thunberg's "health and wellbeing" as he addressed controversial remarks he made about her.

'It came from the heart, just genuine concern' - Ryan Tubridy addresses Greta Thunberg remarks after backlash

The broadcaster faced a backlash on social media after suggesting that the 16-year-old was too young to be subjected to the global stage and should be "brought home and watch a movie."

Tubridy stressed on his show on RTE Radio One this morning that he isn't defending or saying sorry for his remarks but he did want to clarify what he meant.

He told listeners: "What I had said in regards to Greta - and this isn't a defence or an apology, it's just a clarification - it came from the heart, just genuine concern for a young person on that stage.

"I'm 46 years old and apparently I was 'shredded' yesterday online and that's fine because I'm not online so I didn't see it, but it's not nice, I got a couple of texts about it.

"I thought I can take it, I'm a public figure in the public eye but my concern yesterday was for a young person and for her health and wellbeing, that's all.

"I am a massive supporter of the climate marches, I have repeatedly said how much I admire the young people and their movements and their engagement in and politics and public affairs."

He also sought to dismiss any speculation of a link between mental illness and the Swedish teenager having Asperger's syndrome.

Speech: Greta Thunberg addressed world leaders at the UN. Picture: AP

"A lot of papers are talking my comments about Greta Thunberg, which seemed to have caused a lot of upset to some people.

"The papers have treated the treatment of the comments very fairly, I don't like being the thing but since it's there I think lest there be any confusion about comments I made yesterday, and I make observations all the time, but in relation to these comments I made about Greta Thunberg's speech to the United Nations, I think there might have been confusion about a pairing of Asperger's syndrome as a mental illness but that wasn't the case or what was intended at all.

"Don't forget we spoke to Denise yesterday, a mother of a boy with Asperger's, she spoke on air and explained the nuances of it and didn't have any issue with what we had said before," he said.

He continued to say that he admires young people calling on political leaders to tackle climate change.

Tubridy said: "Never underestimate my love and appreciation for the next generation, please don't."

Ms Thunberg made global headlines as she addressed world leaders at the United Nations in New York on Monday.

She said furiously: "You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words."

Tubridy suggested on his radio show on Tuesday morning that she is too young to be on such a global platform.

He said: It's one thing campaigning, it's another thing causing anxiety to a generation," he said.

"It's not good for her mental health or her wellbeing. Her face contorted in pain, in agony and in anxiety. I was watching her and not thinking about the climate.

"I was thinking about my daughter and what would I do if I saw my 16-year-old's face contorted, talking about her childhood and life being robbed of her in that audience.

"It just got to a tipping point last night where I just feel she needs to be brought home and watch a movie. Just go for a walk with your da or your ma."

Tubridy divided his audience, with some social media users supporting his comments, while others called for him to apologise.

RTÉ said it had received no formal complaints relating to his comments. A spokesperson said Tubridy would address what he said on his show this morning.

Green Party Councillor Peter Kavanagh told Independent.ie Tubridy should make a "sincere and frank" apology to his listeners.

"From somebody in such a position, you would expect a little more empathy," he said.

"Greta Thunberg has become a figurehead for climate action and is a 16-year-old girl who wants to save the world.

"When you're in the media, you have a responsibility to your audience. Ryan Tubridy is only feeding into this terrible negativity that this young woman is receiving online. He needs to realise that his opinions carry weight, so I think he should make a sincere and frank apology," he said.

Online Editors