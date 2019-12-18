Waterford is competing to be Ireland's "next Killarney or Galway" after a Christmas tourism initiative has brought cheer back into the south-east.

'It brings life into the south-east' - How Waterford is competing to be Ireland's 'next Killarney or Galway'

Following the economic crash and job losses at some of the region's biggest employers including Waterford Crystal and TalkTalk, the city and its suburbs had the highest unemployment rate in the country (24.6pc) in 2011.

Now at the end of the decade, the city is confident it is competing with some of the country's well-known go-to spots with its Christmas festival, Winterval.

Mayor of Waterford, John Pratt said this month's festival has brought an injection of life into the region for December.

"From the point of view of footfall and that, it’s exceptional," Mayor Pratt said.

"It’s Winterval, the Apple Market, the Viking Triangle, it’s the whole package that’s coming together. There’s definitely an increase in visitors to the south-east as a result.

"There are a lot of positives in Waterford at the moment, and from a tourism point of view, it’s starting to catch up with the Killarney's or Galway's of Ireland."

Manager of the Granville Hotel on the Quay, Richard Hurley, said the four-week Christmas festival has given the city "hope".

"In 2011, Waterford was in a dark place. Winterval gave us hope. It was like it was raining before, and the rain was never going to stop. Then suddenly, a bit of sunshine came into it. I'm entirely grateful of those who had the idea to put something on here in the middle of those dark days for the city," he said.

"If you knew what it was like November 2011, if you knew where we were coming from, you'd understand the lift it gave to us in the city. It's like the Greenway, it's ours.

"Most weekends now are very busy for us. We have a lot of American tourists that come over because they heard of the winter festival we have here. All of our attractions play a part in Winterval, like the Viking Triangle," Richard said.

Thousands of revelers visit the city for the festive event each year, giving a boost to local businesses.

Lisa Fitzgerald, owner of George's Court shopping centre and Carters Chocolate café, said the festival has brought people from all over Ireland to the region.

"We are meeting people from all over who come to visit," she said.

"It's a focal point of the year because you have people coming home because Winterval is on every year. You'd be amazed where people travel from. Last weekend, we had people from Cavan, Meath, Galway and Kerry just randomly coming to us. It brings in a huge influx of tourists from all over the country."

The festival facilitates ice skating, Santa’s grotto visits, Christmas markets and more obscure activities like a wizards and dragons exhibition and astronomy computer simulation shows.

Now in its 8th year, festival director Tommie Ryan said the event has become a much-loved tradition for the city.

"We see how busy the streets are today - it's a real testament to how many people come and enjoy it. I think it brings life into Waterford,"Tommie told Independent.ie.

"I can't really remember what Waterford was like before Winterval, and I wouldn't like to think what it would be like without it.

"People in Waterford absolutely love Winterval. It's part of Christmas now. There's kids growing up that for every year, there's been a Winterval.

"They think this is just normal Christmas which is amazing," he added.

The festival will run until Monday, December 23.

