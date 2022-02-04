‘It bears a resemblance to Normal People but is definitely its own thing’ – director and actors reveal what to expect in new TV series Conversations with Friends

Director of 'Conversations with Friends' Lenny Abrahamson (right) says viewers can expect a similar feel to 'Normal People', which starred Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones. Photo: Rachel Murray

The same team that produced Sally Rooney's hit TV series Normal People is back with the highly anticipated follow-up Conversations with Friends.

In an interview with Vanity Fair magazine, director Lenny Abrahamson said the new series, which will air on RTÉ and BBC Three, as well as the US streaming service Hulu this spring, will have a similar feel to Normal People but it will be a different entity.

"What we’ve ended up with is something that has a kind of aesthetic family resemblance to the other series but is definitely its own thing,” he told the magazine.

Producer Ed Guiney, whose Element Pictures received four Emmy nominations for Normal People and landed Kildare actor Paul Mescal with a Best Actor gong at last year’s Bafta awards, said the making of the hit drama series paved the way for Conversations with Friends that Rooney published before Normal People.

“The making of Normal People unlocked the proper way of adapting Conversations With Friends. It was better told in a longer form that allows you to properly live with the characters and understand their choices," he said.

The 12-part series Conversations With Friends revolves around the friendships between four people, focussing on the main character Frances, played by Cork actor Alison Oliver, who plays a 21-year-old student studying English at Trinity College who along with her best friend Bobbi, strike up an unexpected friendship with wealthy married couple Melissa and Nick.

Some of the scenes were shot at Trinity College, including locations at the Front Gate, the Berkeley Library, and the cricket pitch.

Oliver, herself a graduate of the Lir Academy of Dramatic Art at Trinity College, where Mescal was also an alumnus, will make her on-screen debut in the film.

"She really is an incredible actor,” Guiney said.

Oliver said she read Conversations with Friends during the lockdown and instantly identified with the character.

“When it came to auditioning, it was so odd, because I felt like Frances was a real person. I was like, ‘how am I going to step inside this?’” she said.

Rooney was involved in the casting process but she was not involved in writing the script or other aspects of the production as she focused on writing her third novel Beautiful World, Where are You.

English actor and songwriter Joe Alwyn, who is dating pop star Taylor Swift, said the cast got to know each over Zoom chats.

“We had a few months just to get to know each other by Zoom before shooting,” he said, adding he was already a fan of Rooney's novels before he got the casting call.

American actress Sasha Lane plays African-American character Bobbi who retains her American twang despite having picked up a few Irish expressions.

“Lenny and I had a lot of conversations about where she’s from, how much where she came from is spoken about,” she told Vanity Fair.

“We wanted to keep Bobbi even further from the rest of them. Letting her have an American accent kept her a bit more singled out.”

Abrahamson said: “We saw brilliant people, but there was just something about Sasha. There are few people who capture that quality that Bobbi is described as having in the novel – this kind of extraordinariness, this impact," adding the creative team was “keen to represent the diversity in modern Ireland”.

The cast, said they really got to know each other when filming began in Belfast at the height of lockdown last spring.

“The only people we could hang out with were each other. We were lucky that we all got on really well,” Alwyn said.

During the six months of production, the cast ventured out together to the pub or out for hikes as restrictions eased and mirrored their interactions in the film.

“What became more and more apparent the more we shot was that we were all really well cast – it was almost like there was some sort of conspiracy that we weren’t aware of, and suddenly we found ourselves in, like, a Hitchcock movie in a room all together,” said English-American actress Jemima Kirke, who plays Melissa.

“It was almost like [the casting directors] had a sense of humour, or they just weren’t telling us everything.

"There was an essential piece about each of us as people that were shared with the character,” she said.

While Rooney wasn't physically on set during the production, her work was always there in the background as a guiding light, Guiney added.

“When we had questions about things, we would always look back at what Sally had written, and move toward that,” he said.

Meanwhile, Guiney said Conversations with Friends won't be a spin-off of Normal People.

“There’ll be a different response to Conversations With Friends, because it’s a different kind of show," he told the magazine.