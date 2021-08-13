| 17.9°C Dublin

ISPCA issue appeal for black cats to be adopted – as superstitious people still avoid them 

Ciara O'Loughlin

The ISPCA has appealed for people to consider adopting black cats, as they are often left behind due to superstitions.

The animal welfare charity said that on Friday the 13th a minority of people still avoid black cats if they cross their path.

Due to this, they often find that black cats are unpopular - with many believing that they are unlucky and they don’t photograph as well.

“In some parts of the world, a black cat on the front porch brings good fortune and according to common seafaring superstition, having a black cat on-board was deemed to be lucky,” Carmel Murray from the ISPCA said.

“Black cats really do photograph well and just like photographing any animal, patience is definitely a must and of course, the right light helps.”

Ms Murray has appealed to those considering getting a pet cat to adopt one of their “loving” black cats.

"All cats and kittens make wonderful pets and they love nothing more than a warm place to nap and be cuddled,” she said.

"They are naturally independent making them perfect companions for people with busy lifestyles.

“Not only are they great company but stroking a cat has been known to release endorphins in the brain associated with happiness and well-being, linked to lowering blood pressure and the risk of heart disease”.

