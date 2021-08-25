ISPCA appeal for information on ‘Burren’ the abandoned kitten that needed leg amputation

Calico kitten 'Burren' had to have one of her back legs amputated after suffering a dislocation. Photo: ISPCA.

The ISPCA is appealing for any information surrounding the discovery of a seriously injured kitten in Cavan.

The charity is attempting to locate the owners of ‘Burren’, a calico kitten found with such bad injuries one of her back legs had to be amputated.

Burren was found in an isolated car park in the Cavan Burren and was discovered to have suffered a dislocated leg.

Animal Welfare Inspector Elaine Reynolds responded to a call from a concerned member of the public about an injured kitten dragging its leg and located the little kitten hiding under an old building.

Inspector Reynolds managed to secure Burren and take her for immediate veterinary assessment.The only option was to amputate the leg and emergency surgery was performed that evening.

Burren is now recovering in a foster home. Photo: ISPCA.

Burren is now recovering in a foster home. Photo: ISPCA.

The kitten, named “Burren” by rescuers, is now in a foster home recuperating from her ordeal.

Inspector Reynolds said: “It is unclear how Burren came to be in this position. It is a remote location and there are no houses in the vicinity. Burren was no more than eight weeks old and, with her injury, could not have travelled too far by herself.

“Although injured and frightened she was very friendly and it is obvious that she was used to human contact. Huge thanks to the member of the public who heard her cry for help and called us”.

Once a little older, the ISPCA will be appealing for a new loving home if they do not locate her owner.

“All cats and kittens adopted from the ISPCA are fully vaccinated, treated for parasites, neutered/spayed (when of age), cat-flap and litter-trained. We ask for an adoption donation of €75 to help us cover some of our veterinary costs,” a spokesperson for the ISPCA said.





