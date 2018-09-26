Islanders left reeling as Kerry Babies tragedy comes knocking at their door

From a high road near the cemetery on Valentia island, the pale curl of Trá Bán, or Whitestrand beach, is clearly visible in the distance.

It was from across this 2km stretch of water, short but categoric, that the people of Valentia observed the tragedy of the 'Kerry Babies' case unfold in 1984, safe in the conviction that this was a 'mainland' saga.

Rosie Walsh, in Walsh’s Foodstore. Picture: Doug O'Connor

But after 34 years of virtual silence, this has become a Valentia story overnight, in the eyes of the public at least, with the startling news that the Garda focus has suddenly shifted here.

The cold case reopened at the start of the year and now gardaí have come knocking on their doors with lengthy questionnaires.

Day two of the door-to-door inquiries saw pairs of gardaí continue to comprehensively cover the whole island.

No household will be missed, with gardaí even following up on the owners of holiday homes and querying the status of ruins and whether or not they may have been inhabited in 1984.

With a population of some 600 people and with roughly half the houses currently used as holiday homes, the process may take some time.

Off-season, the picturesque hub of Knightstown on the island was quiet, but the place hummed with a notable anxiety at what has suddenly landed upon them, with the polite but insistent rat-a-tat-tat at their front doors.

The grave of Kerry Baby named John in Caherciveen Co Kerry.

"Gardaí are trying their best," said local woman Mary Quigley, saying they had been to her house the day before and had been "very nice".

At Walsh's Foodstore, owner Rosie Walsh said she was not living here in 1984 but was well aware of the tragedy, which she described as "very sad".

Local people were anxious to speak about this sudden development in the case but most did not want to give their names.

"I am a concerned citizen but I speak for only myself," said one man, who has lived all of his 80 years on the island and whose forebearers fished the jagged coastline.

"I know this place well, land and sea," he said.

He was deeply vexed at the "blackening" of Valentia's name after 34 years with what he saw as little reason, only its proximity and some vague talk of tides.

"But tides can go in any direction," he pointed out.

"This was a mainland tragedy," he declared.

The previous day, two young gardaí had come knocking on his door, asking about his knowledge of what had happened back then, he revealed.

The man said he was not critical of the gardaí doing their job, adding that it was not an easy one, but questioned the focus on the island.

He well recalled the events of 1984, when he had lived here with his wife and their three young children.

Standing in his garden, he said: "You can see an Trá Bán from here," pointing it out.

Valentia had never been mentioned in relation to what had happened, he said, adding: "Valentia wasn't mentioned right, left or centre.

"It was a horrible story - a child only five days old, stabbed to death."

But while he believes the gardaí have a right to reopen the investigation, he pointed out that there are five or six parishes on the Iveragh peninsula and asked why the island had to be singled out.

"Going down through the history of the place, there was no atrocity ever committed on Valentia," he said.

A local woman told of her daughter, based in Cork, who was bringing her baby for vaccinations the previous day.

When the nurse brought up the Garda investigation which had been in the news, she told how her daughter was suddenly embarrassed to have to admit she was from Valentia.

"Imagine to have to say you were embarrassed to come from Valentia," the older man interjected.

In Chapeltown, Valentia's second village, a young man told how the gardaí had questioned him the day before but he told them he was not born until 1989.

"But my mother had a baby at the same time that Joanne Hayes was in hospital and she said it was terrible how she was treated," he revealed.

