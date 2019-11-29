Islamic State sympathiser Lisa Smith and two-year-old daughter due to arrive back in Dublin on Saturday night

Plans have been finalised to bring her home on a commercial flight after weeks of negotiations between Irish and Turkish officials.

A group of Department of Foreign Affairs officials and members of the Irish Army's elite Ranger Wing flew to Turkey tonight and will accompany Ms Smith home on Saturday.

After she arrives at the airport, she will be met by Garda anti-terrorist officers and either voluntarily taken away for interview or, if she does not agree, she will be arrested under section 30 of the Offences Against the State, which allows gardaí to question her without charge for up to three days.

The questioning will form a key part of a lengthy investigation by the Garda Special Branch and military intelligence into Ms Smith’s background and activities since she became interested in the activities of Islamic State.

The investigation is focusing particularly on her movements since she travelled to Syria in 2015 and whether she remained as a sympathiser and supporter of the terrorists or became actively involved with them as a fighter.

Discussions on her return from Turkey were continuing late last night. It was expected she would arrive home on Saturday, but sources said there could be minor delays that could cause her return to be postponed until Sunday.

The Army Ranger Wing members will be in place to look after the safety of Ms Smith and her child as she is taken to the airport and then flown back here.

As soon as Ms Smith arrives home, the gardaí will take control as the lead agency in the criminal investigation.

It is likely that her daughter will be placed in the care of Ms Smith’s family in Dundalk unless there are objections from Tusla, the child and family agency.

Members of the family have been in regular contact with the Department of Foreign Affairs over the past few months and have made it clear they are ready to take responsibility for the wellbeing of the child while Ms Smith is being held by gardaí for questioning.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar

Speaking yesterday at the Garda college in Templemore, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that plans were in place to ensure the little girl was in good care. He pointed out that she was an Irish citizen and deserved to be protected.

He said the case of Ms Smith was slightly different and it was a “tricky situation”, but she was also an Irish citizen.

Ms Smith will be questioned about her suspected engagement in terrorist activities overseas and can be charged with a criminal offence under the Criminal Justice (Terrorist Offences) Act 2005, if sufficient evidence is gathered to warrant a criminal prosecution.

Ms Smith (38), who is from Dundalk, is a former member of the Defence Forces and at one stage worked on the Government jet as a member of the Air Corps.

Smith pictured during her days in the Defence Forces

Other options for flying her home on the government jet or on an Air Corps Casa craft were also considered, but it was decided to use a commercial flight.

The Turkish authorities have been anxious to remove foreign fighters from their country since they were moved there after being detained in Syria.

Mr Varadkar said yesterday it would not be fair to expect the Turkish government to be responsible for Ms Smith and others forever.

After she has been questioned, it is expected that the gardaí will complete a file for the Director of Public Prosecutions, who will determine if she should be charged with a criminal offence.

