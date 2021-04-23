‘Isis bride’ accused Lisa Smith fights ban on her crossing Border into the North

FORMER Irish soldier Lisa Smith, who travelled to Syria during the civil war, has claimed a ban on her entering the UK is a breach of the Good Friday Agreement.

Ms Smith, who is charged with membership of Islamic State, appeared remotely in front of the Special Immigration Appeals Commission (SIAC) in London this week challenging a UK Home Office ban on her crossing the Border into th e North.

Although from Dundalk in Co Louth, Ms Smith’s father and much of her family are from Belfast.

She has argued she is entitled to hold a British passport and should be allowed to travel freely within the UK, including to Northern Ireland to visit her paternal family.

Ms Smith said: “I have always had close family ties to the North and as a result of unproven allegations against me I have been unfairly excluded from the North of Ireland.

“I have therefore instructed my solicitors to robustly challenge this exclusion on the basis that it is contrary to my rights and contrary to the Good Friday Agreement.”

The former soldier, who converted to Islam more than a decade ago, travelled to Syria in 2015 to live in Isis’s self-declared caliphate.

She married and had a child with a British jihadist, Sajid Aslam, who is thought to have later died in the conflict.

On December 31, 2019, Ms Smith was issued with an order banning her from the UK. The Home Office argued that as her parents weren’t married at the time of her birth she didn’t qualify for automatic citizenship.

The case is similar in nature to that of Shamima Begum, the east London woman who fled England when she was just 15 to live in Syria and has since been stripped of her UK citizenship.

Ms Smith’s case could not be reported until now as there were restrictions on naming her, which have now been lifted. Her solicitor Darragh Mackin, of Phoenix Law, argued that UK Home Secretary Priti Patel failed to take into consideration the dual nationality of those with Northern Irish parentage as enshrined in the Good Friday Agreement.

Her defence also argued that at the time of her birth, in February 1982, the British Nationality Act provided for automatic conferral of British citizenship on children born to a British father.

Mr Mackin said: “We remain concerned as to the lawful basis to which the Home Secretary has issued the notice in this case.

“Specifically, the Home Secretary has failed to adequately consider our client’s close family ties to this jurisdiction and indeed the privileges and protections the Good Friday Agreement provide her and her family with.

“As such, we had no alternative but to appeal the matter to the Special Immigration Appeals Commission (SIAC) sitting in London challenging the decision. Our client has not been convicted of any offences nor is she charged with any offences in this jurisdiction.

“Any decision to exclude her from this part of Ireland is therefore blatantly unlawful, and indeed, discriminatory.”

Ms Smith’s case made global headlines when she returned to Ireland in 2019 along with her then two-year-old daughter on a flight from Istanbul.

She was arrested immediately on landing and taken for questioning. A private in the Defence Forces before transferring to the Air Corps, she served as a flight attendant on a Government jet during Bertie Ahern’s tenure as Taoiseach.

She is currently charged with committing a terrorist offence outside the State between October 2015 and December 2019 and being a member of Islamic State on the same dates. The trial is scheduled to start in January 2022.

A judgment in the immigration hearing is expected to be delivered later this month.





