Gardaí are not putting a special policing plan in place for alleged Isil member Lisa Smith when she is released from prison.

Isil suspect Lisa Smith will not be monitored '24-7' by gardaí when she is released on bail

The former Defence Forces soldier was granted bail on Thursday, but has yet to take it up after being charged with membership of the illegal terror organisation.

It is understood there are issues around the €5,000 surety needed to satisfy the bail conditions.

Ms Smith is being held at Limerick Prison, having been moved there from the Dochas in Dublin because it has a segregation unit.

She is expected to secure bail by Monday and be released from custody, but gardaí have no special plans in place for when she is freed.

The mother of one is required to live at an address in the north-east which cannot be published for legal reasons.

A senior source said: "Yes, she will be monitored by gardaí but in the same way that anyone who is on strict bail conditions is monitored.

"It won't be the case [that] there will be a Garda car parked outside where she will be staying 24-7 - this is not considered necessary. There is a policing plan in place but it is nothing out of the ordinary - she will be the subject of passing attention by officers based in Dundalk."

Gardaí have received no credible intelligence of any threat to the life of the high-profile terror suspect.

Following a bail application on Thursday at Cloverhill court, she was granted bail under strict conditions.

Ms Smith must lodge €500 and an independent person must lodge €1,000 with the courts. She must also sign on at a Garda station twice daily from 10am-1pm and 3pm-6pm.

She was also ordered to obey a curfew, having to remain indoors from 8pm-7am.

The judge told her she cannot leave the jurisdiction or apply for travel documentation, having lost her passport.

She must also provide gardaí with a contact mobile phone number within 48 hours of taking up bail. The judge warned she must answer the phone if rung by gardaí and if she failed to do so it'd result in her going back into custody.

He also banned her from accessing the internet or using any social media and she must not have contact with non-Garda witnesses in the case.

She is charged that, between October 28, 2015, and December 1, 2019, she was a member of an unlawful terrorist group "styling itself the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (Isil), also known as Dawlat al-Iraq al-Islamiyya, Islamic State of Iraq (ISI), Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (Isis), and Dawlat al Islamiya fi Iraq wa al-Sham, otherwise known as 'Da'esh' and the Islamic State in Iraq and al-Sham".

The former soldier, who left Ireland and married after she converted to Islam, had been found in a Syrian refugee camp, and after a trek to Turkey with her daughter, aged two, she was brought back to Ireland on December 1.

Ms Smith will appear before Dublin District Court on January 8.

