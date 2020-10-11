'Isabella has been a lovely distraction to what's going on right now'

Most Irish people in Britain watched Boris Johnson's springtime Covid press conferences, in which he flip-flopped on policy and gave confusing messages, with a mixture of horror and dismay. But not Rachel Wyse.

The Dublin-born Sky Sports presenter was delighted when, on St Patrick's Day this year, the British prime minister mentioned pregnant women as an at-risk group who should stay at home during the pandemic.

Wyse, then pregnant with her first child, was immediately given the all-clear by her bosses to go on maternity leave - and what turned into a fairly horrendous summer for most of the rest of the world, became an idyllic period of cocooning with her husband, property developer and show jumper Tim Gredley, at their farm near Newmarket in Suffolk in England.

"It was very reassuring to hear that announcement and I knew then I didn't have to go into work", she tells the Sunday Independent. "I was preparing for a 3am start and I'd have liked to have finished work as I'd planned, and continued right up until the end of June," she recalls. "But then [Johnson] did the conference and from then on I was at home."

The pregnancy itself was easy, Wyse explains, but one of the stresses came from not knowing if Gredley would be able to be present for the birth, as planned.

"That made me anxious, but the week before they told me that he could be there but would have to leave after a certain time."

Wyse had Isabella naturally and the baby was born a healthy weight - 7 pounds 10 ounces.

"There were no complications and it was all as good as can be expected. When they handed her to me, it was an amazing moment. I'd had the name Isabella in my mind since New Year's. Motherhood makes you realise what's important in life."

Rachel's maternity leave was well timed, coming as it has in a pandemic-induced break in Gaelic Games - Sky has announced that Grainne McElwain will take over for this year's championship.

Over the last few years Wyse, with her cool on-screen presence, has helped the network's GAA coverage carve out an identity distinct from RTÉ and the Dublin woman's lack of background in the sport - her interests were more equestrian - proved itself to be an advantage.

"I feel like people would like if I said I was a victim of sexism, but I didn't really feel that. There were things that were said when I started covering the GAA and they upset me at the time, I just wanted to keep my head down, but you move on."

Rachel is currently in Portugal with Gredley, who is in the midst of his showjumping comeback.

A multimillionaire developer and show jumper, he represented Great Britain at the world championships in 2006 and was part of the Nations Cup team that won the Aga Khan trophy in Dublin in 2008, but retired from showjumping in 2016.

A lot of presenters feel pressure to get back in front of the camera as soon as possible, but not Rachel.

"I don't feel any pressure to get back quickly. My boss told me the door is open if I want to go back before the year. I recorded a little message for the GAA coverage with Isabella the other day.

"Plenty of people have said it was good timing to have a baby. It's been surreal, but she's been a lovely distraction to what's going on."

Sunday Independent