Is your name Michael Collins? This Cork town needs you for world record to mark centenary of Big Fella’s assassination

Michael Collins was killed on August 22, 1922 near Béal na Bláth, Co Cork, during the civil war. Photograph: Hulton Archive/Getty Images

A Cork town is aiming to set the world record for the biggest number of people named Michael Collins in the same place at the same time to mark 100 years since the assassination of the Irish revolutionary hero.

This month marks the 100th anniversary of the ambush at Béal na mBlath in which the pro-Treaty General Collins was shot dead by an unknown assassin, but one town in Co Cork is choosing to mark the occasion a little differently.

Newcestown, a small town located 35km from Cork, is home to the Newcestown GAA Club, O’Mahony’s Bar, and the Newcestown Festival, which this year is going to attempt to set the world record for largest gathering of people named Michael Collins.

Niall O'Mahony (45), one of the festival’s 16 committee members and the owner of O’Mahony’s Bar, was the one to suggest they incorporate this activity into the festival, marking the 100th year anniversary of the Big Fella’s death on August 22, 1922, at the age of 31.

“The idea came from that quote from the movie,” Mr O’Mahony told Independent.ie, “where Liam Neeson says: ‘Who will take my place?’”

Mr O’Mahony is hoping the record attempt will draw a substantial crowd on August 21, the eve of Collins’s 100-year anniversary, wrapping up the festivities with fun and community.

The Newcestown Summer Festival runs for a week at the end of August, and is put together by members from different corners of the parish and filled with activities such road bowling, live music and this year’s Michael Collins gathering.

The official 100th year commemoration will take place at the Michael Collins Memorial in Béal na Bláth at 3pm, after which the Michael Collins gathering will take place at 4.30pm in O’Mahony’s Bar, a seven-minute drive from the memorial.

The organisers are hopeful that visitors celebrating the 100th year anniversary, which are estimated to be between 5-10,000, will take the opportunity to visit Newcestown and engage in the festivities.

“There will be live music all day long, 12 or 15 musicians, including the gigging band Bog the Donkey. There will also be free drinks for all the Michael Collins that come, one of which will even be the Cork South-West TD Michael Collins,” said Mr O’Mahony.

Since there is no previous record, as far as they know, the festival is accepting all Michael Collins – including slight variations.

“We are not turning away anyone. We are even taking John Collins,” he said.

So, if your name is Michael Collins, Michaela Collins, or even John Collins, Newcestown is ready to welcome you, free pint in hand.”

“We are a small town, but we’ve got some big ideas,” said Mr O’Mahony.