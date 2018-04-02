Is this Ireland's luckiest town? Punters scoop €9m in six months

Is this Ireland's luckiest town? Thurles Co Tipperary has seen Lotto prizes of almost €9m in six months.

The latest win saw a punter scoop a €250,000 in Saturday's Lotto Plus 1 draw.

The lucky ticket was purchased at the Centra Store in Stadavoher in Thurles, Co Tipperary on the day of the draw. The winning numbers were: 10, 11, 26, 31, 40, 42 and the bonus was 9.

But Lotto bosses say the town - which is home to around 8,000 people - has had an "incredibly lucky" six months. Prizes of almost €9m have been won by players on scratch-cards, Winning Streak and the Lotto.

The lion's share of the prize money was won by a syndicate who won a jackpot of more than €7.5m in November 2017. The owner of the shop that sold Saturday’s winning ticket, Eugene Dwyer, said staff at the store are "absolutely over the moon".

He admitted he was a bit hesitant when he first learned the news as it came on April Fool's day. "I think some of our customers think we’re codding but we are strongly appealing to anybody who was in the store [on Saturday] to check their tickets to see if they are a quarter of a million richer,” he said.

“All the wins have been great for the town and there’s a proper buzz about the place. We’ll enjoy the celebrations and we wish the winner every best of luck with their new found fortune,” he added.

Online Editors