Is this Ireland's luckiest area? Small town claims third National Lottery win this year

A small border town in Co Donegal has claimed its third National Lottery win of the year, with a local shop selling last night’s winning ticket worth €1 million.

The National Lottery confirmed today that Barclay’s Newsagents in the Diamond, Raphoe, sold the golden Lotto Plus 1 ticket – the same shop that sold a EuroMillions Plus winning ticket landing a local man €500,000 in February.

The Centra Store in Raphoe also sold a winning ticket on Feb 28, worth €98,068.

The National Lottery today appealed to all its players in Donegal to check their tickets to see if they are Ireland’s latest Lotto millionaire. The winning numbers are: 8, 11, 16, 18, 20, 46 and bonus number 40.

The owner of the winning Lotto Plus 1 shop, Jimmy Barclay, said he was delighted to hear his shop had sold another big National Lottery ticket.

“This is great news we can’t believe it. This is a very small town and to have sold a Lotto Plus 1 and a EuroMillions Plus winning ticket within a few months is brilliant.”

He said there is a lot of passing traffic through the town, especially at weekends, so it could be anybody. “We are only six miles from the border and get a lot of visitors so who knows. Whoever it is we are thrilled for them.”

In February Barclay’s shop sold a EuroMillions Plus winning ticket won by 84-year-old retired farmer, Charlie Meehan, from Manorcunningham. Charlie, who decided to go public with his win, revealed he was in recovery from cancer and declared at the time he was going to enjoy his winnings with his family.

A National Lottery spokesperson said today: “What are the odds. Three big wins in a few months in a small town. What a great day it is for Barclay’s newsagents. We are thrilled for the locals in Raphoe and urge everybody to check their tickets to see if they are Ireland’s newsest Lotto millionaire.”

Online Editors