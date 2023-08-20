Exclusive | ‘Is there no way back?’ – Ryan Tubridy’s camp believe Kevin Bakhurst wanted an excuse to pull deal

A tale of pride, fame, money and the succession of a new leader has resulted in the most gripping story of the summerSource close to star says he is ‘shattered’ after his career at the national broadcaster has ‘gone up in smoke’‘This is the first time he’s ever been told “no”’, says another sourceRTÉ was working on a statement to announce Tubridy’s return when presenter angered DG Bakhurst by releasing statement on Grant Thornton report

A composite image of RTÉ director general Kevin Bakhurst and Montrose's former golden boy Ryan Tubridy

Mark Tighe, Niamh Horan and Gabija Gataveckaite Yesterday at 03:35