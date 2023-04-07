Is that the Secret Service sweeping Co Louth ahead of US president Joe Biden’s big visit to see distant cousins?

Some of Biden’s fifth cousins in Co Louth and the Cooley Peninsula are getting ready to welcome the leader

Some of US President Joe Biden's fifth cousins pictured in Co Louth as they prepare for his visit next week. Photo: Ciara Wilkinson

Aoibhinn Brennan from Lordship in Co Louth, who met President Biden when he visited in 2016, pictured with her dad Shane and holding a reminder of the day when Mr Biden told her not to date boys until she was 30. Photo: Ciara Wilkinson

By all accounts there is not a stone left unturned in Co Louth as the US Secret Service is said to be checking any location President Joe Biden might visit next week.

Several locals claim to have seen people they think are part of the advance security team checking out possible places of interest.

The grass in the Kilwirra cemetery, where a lichen-covered headstone for the Finnegan family marks the final resting place of some of the president’s ancestors, has been mowed and one local said “the Secret Service have been down”.

The hedges are being cleaned on the approach roads to it and to Whitestown, where the ruins of his ancestral home can be found, and the American flag is fluttering in the wind outside houses and on cars.

Carlingford village and the local GAA club have also had a large number of cars carrying people with American accents, wearing glasses and happy to drink the local coffee.

Everyone is happy to see them, and there is great optimism among the members of his distant family who gathered yesterday, all hoping that they will get a chance to meet “Cousin Joe” – some for the second time. The get-together was organised by his fifth cousin Andrea McKevitt, who doesn’t yet know if she will get to meet him next week, “but I hope so”.

Ms McKevitt, who is also elected to Louth County Council, said:

“It is really heartening that the visit has been confirmed for Louth and especially as we are a border county and he is coming to celebrate the Good Friday Agreement in the North, and what better place to stop off than his ancestral home?”

She hopes he visits Carlingford so “he can stand in the south looking up to the North, at the Lough [from] where his great-great-grandfather sailed from and saw his last sight of Ireland as he headed to the States and to chase the American dream.”

“Americans will associate Co Louth with the home of President Biden and hopefully bring tourism to the area. It is a beautiful part of the country. We were lucky 25 years ago to have President [Bill] Clinton come to Louth. It is just magical that we are having another US president visit the county.”

Joan Martin, chief executive of Louth County Council, said “we will give President Biden a céad míle fáilte. He is a freeman of Co Louth after his last visit as vice-president. Wherever he goes, he is sure of a big welcome.”

Lisa McKevitt, her brother Colin Keenan and their cousin Barry Mulligan are also distant cousins of the US president and hope to meet him. Mr Mulligan met him in Lily Finnegan’s pub on his visit in 2016. He and his daughter Jade were in a band playing as he arrived and Barry said: “H

e was shaking hands with people. He oozed charisma. He said ‘hi’ and I said ‘I’m your cousin, there is your youngest cousin.’”

He handed the then vice-president his young daughter and had a picture taken of them. “It was just lovely,” he said.

Just how many cousins “Cousin Joe” has from Cooley is not known, but Lisa McKevitt said: “I would say there are hundreds, all the Finnegans had big families.”