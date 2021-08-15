Sheep wander on the Caha Mountain Range near the Healy Pass on the Beara Peninsula in West Cork. Photo: David Creedon

The weather will be calm and quite this week with clouds covering most of the country, but “doable” for staycations.

The week will be relatively cloudy overall as a low pressure system moves away, with patches of rain and drizzle, mainly in the north and west and limited sunshine in the south.

“For most of the country it will be a cloudy picture overall,” said Met Éireann forecaster Liz Walsh.

“The good news is that low pressure is clearing away to the south east today,” that will bring calm, quiet and benign weather throughout the week.

“It’s not going to be too windy or too wet, but it does look like it will be rather cloudy overall,” she said.

“For many places it will be a cloudy, dry week especially for the first three days at least,” she added.

Areas in the west and north of the country such as Donegal, Sligo and Mayo will most likely see “damp conditions” with cloud and patchy rain.

However, the best weather of the week is expected towards the south and south-east of the country with limited sunny spells.

Temperatures for the week will be around average, starting cool at the week begins around 15 to 18C with a northwest breeze.

As the week progresses on Wednesday it will become milder with temperatures of 16 to 20C expected.

Towards Friday the week will become “a little bit wetter with low pressure exerting more of an influence, but nothing too significant,” she said.

For those heading on staycations this week, Ms Walsh said, “A lot of doable weather if you’re on holidays this week. It’s won’t be too bad and it will be dry in most parts.

“If you’re up on the north-west coast you’ll probably see more of the light rain,” she added.

However, the cloudy, wet weather is not unusual for this time of the year.

“August is actually one of our wettest months of the year”, said the Met Éireann forecaster.

“Climatologically, usually it’s October and August, with October being the wettest month of the year and August is the second wettest.

“That’s just because you’re more likely to get thundery showers”.