Is it a hint at an election date? Leo Varadkar rolls out the barrel for 6am nightclubs by summer next year

Taoiseach says there are ‘huge deficits’ in state provision for children’s mental health

Nightclubs will be allowed to remain open until 6am and pubs will be allowed to serve after midnight seven days a week by next summer, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has signalled.

Mr Varadkar said he hopes an overhaul of Ireland’s antiquated licensing laws can be in place in time for summer next year as the coalition looks to expedite delayed proposals drafted by Justice Minister Helen McEntee last year.

Under plans approved by the Cabinet last October, Ireland’s 200-year-old licensing laws will be modernised with pubs allowed to stay open until 12.30am every day of the week and late bars allowed to operate until 2.30am with a permit. The proposals will also allow nightclubs to stay open until 6am, though last orders will be set at 5am.

Mr Varadkar admitted at a briefing for political journalists this week that the new system will not be in place by Christmas — meaning a target set by Ms McEntee of enacting the laws this year will be missed. He said he was hopeful the regime would be in place by next summer.

“I think it’s unlikely to be the case for Christmas. That would mean getting the legislation published and enacted before Christmas, and even when it is enacted, the whole licensing system has to be gone through,” he said.​

Meanwhile, the Taoiseach has acknowledged “huge deficits” in the state’s provision of services for children in need of healthcare services.

He was speaking the day before the Inspector of Mental Health Services Dr Susan Finnerty released a damning report into the provision of Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS).

Dr Finnerty said her office could not assure parents or guardians in all parts of Ireland that their children have access to a safe, effective and evidence-based service.

Mr Varadkar insisted, however, “there are lots of very good things about being a child in Ireland”, pointing to the country having “one of the best education systems in the developed world and some of the best outcomes for children when it comes to things like literacy”.

“Even if you look at areas like paediatric healthcare, there are very good outcomes and very low levels of infant mortality in Ireland, for example. So there are lots of very good things about being a child in Ireland.

Acknowledging the “huge deficits” in service provision, he said “no politician is unaware or unaffected by the fact that so many people and parents can’t get the therapies that their children need”.

He noted that the Government signed off last week on the Disability Action Plan which will be published by Junior Minister for Disability Anne Rabbitte in the coming weeks and also approved additional placements in healthcare professions to train more people so we can have more resources in the years ahead.

“Tusla is under a lot of pressure,” he said. “There are just more children than in the past whose parents aren’t able to look after them anymore, and the increasing issue of migrant children and unaccompanied children arriving into the State that need our help.

“That is a real challenge. It is something that we are very much across. Like a lot of things, if it was about signing a check or a statutory instrument, we would do it in the morning.

“But it’s not. It is about finding appropriately skilled people, setting them up properly and making sure that policies are implemented and standards are upheld. That is often the trickiest part, but it’s something we take very seriously.”​

The Taoiseach also reiterated his long-standing opposition to Fine Gael entering coalition with Sinn Féin after the next election — but notably did not, when asked, rule out other left-wing parties from a future coalition arrangement.

“When we say that we are not going to consider coalition with Sinn Féin after the next election, we mean it as a party,” he said.

“It is not just about their past. It is not just about their present, their unusual finances, and their unusual leadership structure, or their links to crime.

“It is also about their policies. Their policies around the economy, and around Europe — which we just think diverge so much from ours. So it is not something we are going to consider.”