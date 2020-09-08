‘Irreparable harm’ Ryanair says it will close Cork and Shannon bases for the winter if quarantine restrictions from EU countries are not lifted

Ryanair has said that it will close its bases at Cork and Shannon airports if quarantine restrictions are not lifted.

In a letter to crew in Cork and Shannon, CEO Eddie Wilson said that bookings this winter in the two airports “and to a lesser extent Dublin” have suffered significant damage.

The letter hits out at the government’s travel restrictions and the Green List, which have been harshly criticised by the airline from the outset.

“The Govt [sic] have promised a review of the Green List restrictions on Monday 14th next, but you should be aware that if these quarantine restrictions from EU states are not lifted before the end of Sept, we will have no alternative but to close our Cork and Shannon bases, on a temporary basis for this winter season,” he wrote.

“In those circumstances, all pilots and cabin crew will be put on unpaid leave from the end of Oct (you may be able to benefit from Government support schemes).”

He writes that Ryanair will “do our best” to reopen the two bases in March “but only if these failed restrictions to other EU states have been lifted in time for traffic to recover.

“Ryanair will continue to operate flights into Cork and Shannon from bases elsewhere, such as London Stansted, Manchester and Liverpool, but the frequency of these flights will be significantly reduced for the winter season, and for as long as these defective quarantine restrictions remain in place,” Mr Wilson adds.

The CEO also hit out at the Taoiseach and his trip to Brussels after stating that the news will come as “a major shock and disappointment”.

“I know that the news will come as a major shock and disappointment to all of you who have worked so hard since July to restore our flights and services, but bookings and loads continue to be weak and we cannot sustain flights from Cork and Shannon when our Govt ignores the EU safe travel policy and instead actively bans our customers flying without 14 days of quarantine (except in the case of Micheal Martin’s visits to Brussels when he observed no quarantine at all),” he added.

A Ryanair spokesperson said: “Ryanair does not comment on negotiations with its people.”

Online Editors