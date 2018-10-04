'Irregular software issue' caused large parts of Irish airspace to close

The Irish Airport Authority (IAA) has said it has pinpointed what caused the failure of the main Air Traffic Control (ATC) system which led to the cancellation of a number of flights on Tuesday night.

The IAA confirmed that following a “thorough investigation” it had “identified and isolated” an “irregular software issue” with the primary ATC system in Ballycasey, Co Clare.

The system failure led to the closure of large parts of Irish airspace and the cancellation of a number of flights, as well as the diversion of others away from Irish airspace on Tuesday night.

Both Shannon and Cork airports were affected by the system failure. As a result, the IAA moved to a back-up system.

The authority confirmed this afternoon that it has “transferred service back” to its primary system, which has now been “restored to full capacity.”

The IAA stressed that the fault was not a radar issue and that full radar coverage was "maintained at all times.”

“The technical issue involved a module on our ATC system which affected the performance of this system,” the IAA said in a statement.

Online Editors