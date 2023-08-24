Ironman athlete Brendan Wall smiled at fiancée and family gathered to support him as race began, funeral mourners told

The coffin of Brendan Wall arrives at the Church of St Brigid in Grangegeeth, Co. Meath, ahead of his funeral mass. Photo: PA

Father Gerry Boyle blesses the coffin of Brendan Wall as it arrives at the Church of St Brigid in Grangegeeth, Co. Meath, for his funeral mass. Photo: PA

The coffin of Brendan Wall arrives at the Church of St Brigid in Grangegeeth, Co. Meath, ahead of his funeral mass. Photo: PA

One of the competitors who died in the Cork Ironman tragedy and who had only gotten engaged in May smiled and waved at his fiancée and family members as he entered the sea to begin his race, his funeral has heard.

Hundreds attended the Requiem Mass of Brendan Wall (45) who died along with retired Canadian accountant Ivan Chittenden (65) during the opening 1.9km sea swim leg of the Ironman race in Youghal.

Mr Wall would have celebrated his 46th birthday next Monday.

Their deaths have sparked multiple investigations into the circumstances of the double tragedy with Justice Minister Helen McEntee and Finance Minister McGrath warning that comprehensive answers now need to be provided.

Mr Wall's Requiem Mass took place at the Church of St Brigid in Grangegeeth, Co Meath.

A native of Slane, Mr Wall is survived by his fiancé, Tina, his parents, Oliver and Gertrude, his siblings Martin, Joe and Maria and extended family.

The coffin of Brendan Wall arrives at the Church of St Brigid in Grangegeeth, Co. Meath, ahead of his funeral mass. Photo: PA

The sales executive - who recently took up a promotion with a firm based in Solihull in the UK - had only proposed to his long-time girlfriend Tina during a holiday to Sicily in Italy in May.

The couple were to get married next year.

Parish priest Fr Gerry Boyle said the double tragedy on Sunday had been truly devastating.

"He had trained hard for the Ironman on Sunday and was very excited about it. He had a big smile on his face and waved goodbye as he entered the water," the priest said.

"Tina and his family were there to wave him off as were his in-laws - an occasion of pride and joy which, in a very short time, turned into an occasion of sorrow and loss."

A great athlete, Mr Wall was a limited dancer but had told his family he was going to take dancing lessons to prepare for the first dance at his wedding next year.

His coffin was adored with two framed photos - one of Mr Wall and the other of him with his fiancée.

"We are still in shock that this has happened - that Brendan has died," Fr Boyle said.

"So many people have been touched by Brendan's death - and we think of them all today. And we think of Ivan Chittenden who also died on Sunday. We think of his family as well and pray for him at this most difficult time."

Brendan Wall and Ivan Chittenden

Life symbols brought to the altar by Brendan's family included his triathlon cycling helmet, a Meath jersey, a golf ball and a deck of playing cards.

The congregation was told that Brendan had lived his life with passion, commitment, love and determination.

"He made many friends and never seemed to lose any - he remained friends with people from primary and secondary schools, college and from various places he worked,” Fr Boyle said.

Fr Boyle said Brendan was a lifelong fan of Meath GAA and revelled in the glory days of the Meath footballers in the 1980s and ’90s.

"He was enthusiastic and competitive as he was in card games, Connect 4, Wordle and anything else he took on."

Father Gerry Boyle blesses the coffin of Brendan Wall as it arrives at the Church of St Brigid in Grangegeeth, Co. Meath, for his funeral mass. Photo: PA

Mr Wall loved endurance sports and had completed the 2012 London Marathon, the Ring of Kerry cycle race, the Gael Force endurance cycle and other events.

"He loved exercise and being able to test himself. He loved his family and was loved deeply in return by them,” Fr Boyle said, adding that Brendan's work brought him all over the world.

"But Grangegeeth and Slane always had a special place in his heart,” he said.

Mr Wall had worked for a Cavan firm before securing a promotion to sales director of a specialist manufacturing company based in Solihull in the UK.

Mr Chittenden's remains were cremated last Tuesday in preparation for a funeral service in Canada next week.

His remains were scheduled to be flown out of Ireland on Thursday by family members who arrived from Toronto on Monday night.

Mr Wall's funeral took place as hundreds are set to attend a special candlelit vigil Youghal tonight to show community solidarity with the families of two athletes who died during the Ironman Cork event last Sunday.

Youghal locals said they have been left heartbroken by the events since Sunday and wanted to offer a gesture of solidarity to the bereaved families.

The coffin of Brendan Wall arrives at the Church of St Brigid in Grangegeeth, Co. Meath, ahead of his funeral mass. Photo: PA

Community Radio Youghal (CRY) presenter Tommy Collins said locals felt they needed to do something to support the families.

"There is a great community spirit in Youghal and we feel we should do something to honour the passing of those two brave athletes who sadly passed away," he said.

Hundreds are now expected to attend the vigil in memory of the two athletes at 7pm at Green Park in the seaside town.

Multiple floral tributes have been placed on Youghal's seafront to honour the two men.

Youghal sea swimmers group, Salty Souls, held a minute's silence before their daily outing in memory of Mr Wall and Mr Chittenden.

Group member Orla O'Riordan said it was an emotional time in the town.

"It was a very poignant moment - [we wanted] to show a sense of love and sadness at their loss."

Gardaí are now to prepare a file on the two deaths for the Cork coroner while investigations are also expected to be carried out by Ironman Cork/Ireland and Water Safety Ireland/Sport Ireland.

Inquests into both deaths are expected to be held next year.

A dispute has erupted over the precise timeline of Sunday's event - and exactly when the event organisers, Ironman Cork/Ireland, were informed by the sports umbrella body, Triathlon Ireland, that they could not sanction the race given the adverse weather and sea conditions in Youghal.

Ironman insisted they were only told about the refusal to sanction the event after the sea swim race was over.

"Ironman works in collaboration with national federations around the world as we organise over 150 events annually," a spokesperson said.

"As such, federation representatives were present during the event and performed their duties. Several hours after the swim was completed, they communicated to the onsite Ironman Ireland officials that they would not approve the sanctioning for the event."

The sea swim leg of the event had been shortened from 3.8km to 1.9km because of the adverse conditions.

However Triathlon Ireland (TI) insisted the notice about their refusal to sanction the event came before the race ever commenced.

Further, it is understood no signed event permit was received by the race organisers before the swim commenced.

"For the Ironman Cork event, in line with normal practice, Triathlon Ireland technical officials attended before the start of the race to review the conditions and carry out a water safety assessment," a TI spokesperson said.

"Due to adverse conditions on the day - before the start of the race - TI technical officials confirmed to the race organisers that it was not possible to sanction the race."

Cork Co Council, the main event sponsors, said all responsibility for operating the event rested with the organisers.

"The council recognises that the fatalities may be the subject of a coroner’s inquest and is seeking a full account of the event from Ironman," a spokesperson said.

"The council will determine its future position as host sponsor once it is in receipt of and has considered the same."

Cork Co Council sponsored the Ironman event in Youghal in both 2022 and 2023 and currently plans to back it in 2024.

Competitors spoke of frightening sea conditions with large swells, waves and currents - so powerful that many competitors were thrown back against other athletes trying to get into the water.

A number of competitors have since spoken about how frightened they were in the water as they struggled to reach marker buoys and escape the large swell.