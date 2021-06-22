Irishwoman drowns while swimming in southern France

The woman who was originally from Dublin but lived in Perpignan, drowned in Leucate in the Aude region on Friday.

An Irishwoman has drowned while swimming off the coast of southern France.

According to French media, she had been at lunch with her partner at a restaurant along the beach before going for a swim.

She was swept away by strong waves while her partner, who was also swimming managed to get safely back to shore.

Passers-by alerted the emergency services and lifeguards who arrived to the scene rushed to her aid but were unable to save her.

Swimmers had been urged to take extra care in the water due to the swells and strong waves along the Aude coastline on the Mediterranean last week.

A spokesperson for the Department said they were aware of the case and providing consular assistance.