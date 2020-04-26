Irishmen complete Ironman equivalent amid coronavirus restrictions to help raise funds for injured GAA player

Two friends didn't let lockdown restrictions prevent them from completing the equivalent of a 70.3 Ironman challenge to help raise funds to support a young man who was seriously injured in an accident.

Ryan Murphy and Carl Wallace, from Co Dublin, took on the Ironman Challenge to raise funds for the Support4Drummo Campaign.

The Support4Drummo campaign is in aid of Cuala player Sean Drummond, who was left seriously injured in an accident last year. The initiative is raising vital funds to help the support his rehabilitation.

Mr Murphy said that, while they don't know Sean Drummond personally, they could not loook past the local cause.

The 70.3 Ironman challenge is denoted by the distance covered in miles. Usually it includes a 3km swim, 90km cycle and 21.1km run.

The men, both 25, had to adapt to their surroundings after the Ironman they had intended on taking part in in Marbella, Spain, was cancelled due to Covid-19.

The men took on the challenge in the pavements of their local Dun Laoghaire and Cabinteely instead.

Due to coronavirus restrictions the pair had to adapt the feat, replacing the swim with another run as they could not travel within 2km of their homes to a body of water.

While Mr Wallace completed all elements on the roads within a 2km radius of him, Mr Murphy ran in his local park, but completed the cycle on a trainer bike in his back garden.

"We just want to play a part with Sean's closest group of friends, and they've been excellent so far.

"We don't know Sean overly well but we just wanted to be a part of the journey on this for his recovery and we saw the Ironman as a excellent opportunity to raise vital funds," Mr Murphy told Independent.ie.

While Mr Wallace had competed in one Ironman previously, yesterday was Mr Murphy's first. The Cabinteely man said that the challenge was tough, but having trained hard for the Marbella event, and only finding out recently that it was cancelled, he was determined to do it.

"I've been training since November so it's been about 24 weeks of training. It was tough but we were definitely ready. We would have been flying out on Friday to compete in Marbella," he said.

"The idea is to start off with a 3km run, it was quite brief, then I did the full cycle in my back garden on a trainer bike and then the half marathon locally in my 2km radius, in the local park.

"Myself and Carl are not that close in terms of proximity and our radii don't really overlap that well so we planned our separate routes to comply with the restrictions as well as relative is keeping everything safe."

To donate to the Support4Drummo campaign you can follow this link.

Online Editors