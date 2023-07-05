Irishman suspected of strangling his Dublin partner in a Spanish hotel room refused bail

An Irishman suspected of strangling his Dublin partner in a Spanish hotel room has been refused bail and remanded in prison.

The 30-year-old murder suspect appeared before a closed court sitting today after being arrested on Sunday night.

He was discovered beside the body of Kirsty Ward (36), a mother-of-two, in Hotel Magnolia, Salou, at 9.30pm.

The man, who has links to gangland criminals in Ireland, was initially treated in hospital under armed guard before being taken into police custody where he remained until this morning.

He was later brought before a court in Tarragona that deals specifically with cases involving violence against women.

Following a lengthy hearing that was held in secret, as is standard with Spanish legal proceedings, the suspect was refused bail.

In a statement, the court for violence against women said it "received today the man arrested for the death of his partner in a hotel in Salou".

It also said the judge had agreed to remand the suspect to a provisional prison without bail.

"The case is open for a crime of homicide/murder (it will be specified as the investigation progresses)," the statement added.

It may take months before a judge decides what formal charges should be preferred against the suspect.

It's understood that Ms Ward is a mother-of-two originally from the Ballinteer area of south Dublin.

She had recently entered into a relationship with the suspect in her murder and the pair were holidaying the popular holiday destination at the time of the attack.

The two children had been staying with relatives in Ireland for the duration of the holiday at the adults-only Hotel Magnolia.

A garda has travelled to the resort town, which is located around 90km south of Barcelona, to assist with the inquiry and the repatriation efforts.

Officers attached to the Mossos d’Esquadra – the police force for the region of Tarragona – were continuing to detain the suspect at its headquarters last night.

The suspect can be detained for a total of 72 hours initially by police before being brought before a local court.

The man is originally from the north Dublin area but had also previously resided in the Meath village of Duleek.

The chief suspect has also come to the attention of gardaí in the past and was previously arrested alongside Kinahan cartel hitman Caolan Smyth over a matter that was later prosecuted before the District Court.

Smyth is currently serving a 20-year jail term for the attempted murder of Hutch associate James 'Mago' Gately and is appealing that sentence.

A garda liaison officer based in Madrid has also travelled to the holiday resort to assist with the investigation and repatriation.

In a statement, Garda Headquarters told the Irish Independent: "An Garda Sióchána is aware of the death of an Irish citizen in an alleged incident in the Spanish town of Salou on Sunday, July 2nd 2023.

"A member of An Garda Síochána has travelled to Salou to provide assistance with the ongoing investigation and with the repatriation of the woman’s remains.

"As this is an investigation led by Spanish authorities, An Garda Sióchána has no further comment at this time."