Irishman shot dead in Burkina Faso ambush previously survived near-death ‘lightning strike’ experience

Rory Young was killed in an ambush in Eastern Burkina Faso on Monday morning.

Irishman and wildlife conservation expert Rory Young who was shot dead in an ambush in Burkina Faso revealed just days before he was killed how he previously survived a near-death experience.

Rory, a Zambian-born Irish citizen, was killed on an anti-poaching patrol in the West African country.

The father-of-two had dedicated his life to the protection of wild animals and their habitats from poachers, and was overseeing the first patrol in the region when he was ambushed and killed along with two Spanish journalists and a Burkinabe soldier.

The bodies of the deceased have not yet been retrieved and an Islamist group JNIM in the region have claimed responsibility for the attack via an audio clip, the Associated Press has reported.

The small nation has been plagued by an Islamist insurgency since 2015 that has caused thousands of deaths and over one million people to flee their homes.

Just days before his death, Rory spoke about the danger of his work and how a near-death experience led to him establish the Chengeta Wildlife Foundation, of which he is co-founder and President.

“In 2012 I was struck by lightning. It sounds like bad fiction but it’s very true,” Rory said while speaking on the ‘This Wild Life’ podcast.

“I was badly hurt, injured, it took me a few years to get over it. It made me sit back and think after I recovered and I spoke to my wife and kids and told them I needed to get back to the grassroots.”

Rory’s revelation led to the foundation of Chengeta Wildlife Foundation, which has trained over 1,000 rangers in the craft of protecting endangered wildlife and their habitat, as well as how to apprehend poachers.

He is not the only person in his work to lose his life in the name of animal conservation as he detailed how five rangers lost their lives in Mali.

“One of the men went to the aid of a UN unit under attack - it’s all hands on deck - and sadly he and a Togolese UN officer were killed. It’s a war crime to kill a UN officer.

“We’ve retrieved bullets from elephants that match those that are shooting UN officers. All this badness is mixed up,” Rory said.

Chengeta Wildlife operates in dangerous nations such as Mali, Burkina Faso, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Central African Republic, Congo and several other countries.

“Pretty much all the areas we operate in are designated as conflict areas,” Rory said.

He said the mix of poverty, desperation and war in these unstable states lead to people with already criminal tendencies to target the animals he dedicated his life to protecting.

“We’ve been in situations where we know there is high-level government complicity in the trafficking of animals, which in turn fuels the extremists,” Rory said.

“I’ve encountered corruption in international organisations that may surprise people and I’ve encountered honesty in places where you would not expect any sincere, reliable behaviour from people,” Rory said, as he expressed empathy for the desperate locals that have little alternative but to hunt endangered animals.

“It creates an extremely problematic environment to work in and an extremely difficult problem to solve”.

In the podcast, which was released just days before his death, Rory’s dedication to the protection of animals, as well as the admiration of them, was abundantly clear.

“My passion is wildlife, wild areas and the people that live in those areas. I tried going into the military, jumping out of aeroplanes, gave me a badge, but I hated being told what to do.

“So, I went into the bush professionally because I loved it growing up in Zambia, Zimbabwe and Malawi. I started being a professional guide in Zimbabwe and I found I really loved my job of relocating cheetahs into the Matusadona National Park,” Rory said.

Rory expressed empathy with some poachers as he said they do it out of “hunger, desperation and have few alternatives” rather than “being bad or greedy”.

Rory began to train rangers to protect and conserve endangered animals and parks in their own regions and a stated aim of Chengeta is to train locals to be able to anticipate and apprehend poachers.

He said his experience of some conflict zones was of “sheer brutality” where it feels like “everyone is fighting everyone with whole communities slaughtered”.

“But, amongst all of this would still be desert elephants. This is not because no one has gotten around to killing them, but because these same communities have chosen to protect them,” Rory said.

“They are quite incredible [desert elephants]. I found them absolutely incredible when I first met them, I was dumbstruck. These are giants, I’ve never seen anything like them in my life,” Rory said.

Some of the units Rory’s foundation trains resembled “Mad Max more than ranger units” such are the threats they face from insurgencies, poachers and extremists.

He said his ultimate aim in conservation was to be “put out of a job”.

“If I’m put out of a job, then good - that’s what we are trying to do. We have roughly 1,000 trained rangers for roughly 150,000 square kilometres. If I ever did work myself out of a job, I could sleep well. it would be the best sleep ever,” Rory said.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney has condemned the attack and expressed his “deep dismay” and condolences to Mr Young’s family.

Archbishop Michael Crotty, the Apostolic Nuncio to Burkina Faso, said he was “very saddened” to hear of Rory's death, alongside the Spanish journalists and the Burkinabe soldier.

“Their death is a tragic reminder of the reality of the violence that affects so many people in West Africa,” Archbishop Crotty said.

