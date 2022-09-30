Irishman rowing from New York to Galway alone is ecstatic to spot Skellig Michael on day 108

Power paddle: Fergus Farrell (front) and former rugby player Damian Browne training for their trip from New York to Galway

One hundred and eight days since departing New York on a small rowing boat, an Irishman is ecstatic to have spotted Skellig Michael, meaning he’s almost home.

Former professional rugby player Damian Browne is due in Galway Bay any day now after rowing solo across the Atlantic Ocean from New York.

Mr Browne started the adventure, titled Project Power, with his friend Fergus Farrell, as they aimed to break a world record while also raising money for charity.

The duo hoped to break the world record by rowing the North Atlantic in just 55 days, but unfortunately, Mr Farell had to call it quits after two weeks at sea.

He became ill on board and had to be taken off the boat to receive medical attention due to severe exhaustion, which was made worse by a recent spinal injury and collapsed lung.

His friend continued on his own, however, and he’s been documenting the journey on social media.

Today, 108 days since he departed from New York, the Galway native was ecstatic to share with his followers that he has spotted Irish soil.

In a selfie video taken on his rowing boat, he said: "It’s day 108 and I spy with my little eye something beginning with I- Ireland.

"I don’t know if you guys can see it but I can see Skellig Michael, I can see the great Skellig and some of the hills and mountains of Co Kerry, beautiful.”

He added that spotting the landmarks of Kerry on a late September day is a moment he’ll never forget.

It isn’t the first time that Mr Browne has taken on such a challenge, after he completed a solo Atlantic Row in 2018 after 62 days, six hours, and 25 minutes at sea.

Speaking to the Irish Independent in February, he said: “I knew that North America to Europe was possible and that some people had finished in Ireland before so that's where the genesis of the idea had come.

"And, I just loved my last experience, it was everything I wanted and so much more so I knew I’d do another one and I thought wouldn’t it be amazing to be able to row into your own town and I didn’t want to do another solo one.”