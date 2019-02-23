An Irishman who had been missing in Australia for almost four months has been found safe and well.

Irishman missing in Australia for four months found safe and well

Kevin Fitzpatrick from Dunshaughlin in Co. Meath, last contacted his family in October and an appeal was launched for any information on the man presumed missing.

An appeal online by The Irish Australian Support Association of Queensland (IASAQ) for information on the whereabouts of the 35-year-old, received huge traction and the as they reported his family to be “desperate for news”.

A statement on the IASAQ Facebook page today however has revealed that the man has finally made contact with his family. The group thanked the Irish expats in Australia for the role that they played in locating Mr Fitzpatrick.

“Everyone, Kevin has made contact with his family and is ok, so thank you, each and every one of you for the part you played,” it reads.

“The strength of community and people working together, and looking out for each other is still powerful enough to achieve at happy ending.

“Go raibh míle maith agaibh go léir.”

Online Editors