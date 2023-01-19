Bernard Phelan has been detained in Iran since October last year.

The family of Bernard Phelan, an Irishman jailed in Iran, have called on Tánaiste Micheál Martin to escalate negotiations with Iranian authorities to have him freed.

Bernard has ended a hunger and thirst strike after a number of days at the request of his family, as his sister Caroline Massé Phelan said “it’s not worth losing your life over”.

Bernard (64), a tour operator, is a dual French-Irish citizen and was detained in the city of Mashhad in October. Mr Phelan has vehemently denied a charge levelled against him by the Iranian authorities of helping to incite propaganda against the Tehran government.

Ms Massé Phelan is calling on Mr Martin to “escalate negotiations with Iranian authorities to get Bernard out of there”.

“His health condition since ending his hunger and thirst strike is still extremely bad. He has a heart condition, chronic bone inflammation and illness, so his health is extremely at risk and we still fear for his life, so escalate, escalate, escalate,” Caroline said on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

Bernard’s sister and 97-year-old father managed to get a message to him through Irish and French officials on Wednesday to cease the hunger strike. The Clonmel native listened to their pleas and ended the strike.

“The French and the Irish have been fighting for him, but they just need to fight more,” Caroline said.

Caroline previously told Independent.ie that three prisoners in Bernard’s block have already been executed.

She said the Vakilabad prison he is detained at is notorious in Iran – and is considered one of the toughest in the entire Middle East.

Mr Phelan does have an Irish passport – and his family believe he was detained simply for being in the wrong place at the wrong time

The French authorities have been trying to provide consular support for Mr Phelan's family. Irish officials have also been providing consular assistance.

However, it is feared that UK, US and French nationals have been singled out by the regime as part of its fight back against western criticism of its repressive policies.

“It’s too dangerous to wait any longer. Bernard is 64, an Irish citizen and has no beef with the Iranians - he worked in tourism for all his life. He was promoting Iran as a destination for tourism.

“He shouldn’t be there and [they should] just let him go as he absolutely an innocent pawn in a bigger political game,” Caroline said.

