Irishman investigated in India for 'circulating nude images' of young woman

A DUBLIN man is under investigation in India for allegedly circulating nude images of a young woman who refused to have sex with him.

The 22-year-old Irishman is accused of sending explicit photos of the woman to her boyfriend and friends, having first met her while in India in 2017.

The Dubliner is being investigated by police in the Khar area of Mumbai, who have said they are taking "all possible measures to arrest him."

Local reports have stated that the accused first arrived in Mumbai in 2017 and used an online dating app to meet the then 19-year-old woman, who was living in the area.

The two then exchanged numbers and started chatting, and the accused later asked the woman to send him nude photos, according to the Hindustan Times.

The complainant, now aged 21, later told police that she had never met the Dublin man, but sent photos of herself to him. She said the accused had promised her that he would delete the images soon.

The man then returned to Dublin but arrived back in Mumbai earlier this year and contacted the alleged victim, saying he still had nude images of her.

However, it is then alleged he sent the images to the woman's new boyfriend, before further circulating images to another friend of the complainant.

On August 10, a report was made to Khar police station under what is described as section 354 A (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code. A complaint was also made under section 67a, which relates to transmitting obscene material.

A police officer for Khan Police said: "We are taking all possible measures to arrest him."

If convicted, the Dubliner could face a maximum jail term of three years for the sexual harassment offence and a maximum of five years for the offence relating to the transmission of obscene images.

Khar is a suburb in the central part of Mumbai, one of the most densely populated cities in the world, with more than 20 million inhabitants.

