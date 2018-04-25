An Irishman is in a critical condition after being assaulted near Anfield before the Champions League semi-final on Tuesday night.

Irishman in critical condition following 'serious assault' outside Anfield

Two men from Rome, aged 25 and 26, have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, Merseyside Police said in a statement.

The Irishman, who is 53-years-old, was seriously assaulted outside the Albert pub at around 7.35pm. Paramedics arrived at the scene and treated the victim, who suffered a head injury.

He was then taken to Walton Neurological Centre where his condition is described as critical. Police later entered the ground and arrested two men inside the stadium during the game.

Officers investigating are particularly keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident. Forensic examinations have been carried out at the scene and CCTV footage from the area is being reviewed.

Detective Inspector Paul Speight said: “We believe the victim, was in Liverpool with his brother, for the Liverpool v Roma semi-final and was assaulted during an altercation between Roma and Liverpool fans near to the Albert pub at about 7.35pm. “Witnesses report that the victim was hit with a belt and then fell to the ground. Paramedics treated him at the scene and he was taken by ambulance to Walton Neurological Centre, where he is being treated for a head injury. His condition is currently described as critical and his next of kin have been informed.

“The place where this incident occurred is right by the ground and was heaving with fans making their way to the game. I would appeal to anyone who has any information, or mobile phone footage of the incident to contact us urgently, as information they have could be vital to our investigation.”

The two men arrested have been taken to a police station where they will be questioned by detectives.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Merseyside Police social media desk via twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook Merseyside Police CC. You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or via their online form at: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information.

Online Editors