Irishman hit by taxi on Portugal holiday suffers skull fracture

The family of a grandfather who suffered a serious head injury after he was hit by a taxi while on holiday in Portugal is trying to raise funds to fly him home to Ireland in an air ambulance.

Paul Byrne (66) was less than 48 hours into his break when he fell hitting his head on the ground after a taxi knocked him over last month.

"He has massive fracture on the back of his skull and then he got bleeds on his brain," said his son Ciaran, who flew out to Portugal with his mother Elizabeth to be with him.

He said they are concerned about the long-term impact of the head injury. He said doctors "don't think he will be the same man again or will ever get his memory back".

"We are anxious to get him home to Ireland and to get him rehabilitated. He does not know where he is or who we are," he said.

Friends in their home town of Mullagh, Co Cavan, have begun fundraising to cover the cost of bringing him home and have already raised €18,000 of their €20,000 target on a GoFundMe page.

Irish Independent