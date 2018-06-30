An Irishman was arrested after two vulture chicks and more than a dozen eggs containing rare and endangered species were seized at Heathrow Airport.

Irishman found with 'vulture chicks' in belt arrested at Heathrow Airport

Border Force officers seized 19 eggs in total, two of which had already hatched, from the man who had arrived on a flight to the London hub from South Africa.

While the exact species has not yet been identified, the eggs, which had been concealed within a body belt, are from South African birds of prey including vultures, eagles, hawks and kites, the Home Office said.

Border Force specialist officers identified that the eggs, seized on Tuesday, were protected under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES).

The chicks and eggs are being cared for at a specialist facility, the Home Office added.

The 56-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of importation of an item prohibited under the customs and excise management act, and bailed pending further inquiries.

The incubator currently housing the remaining eggs. Photo: Home Office/PA Wire

The investigation has been passed to the National Crime Agency.

In a statement, Border Force said: "The detection was made on June 26 when officers stopped a man who had arrived on a flight from South Africa.

"When the man was questioned and searched, 19 bird eggs were found concealed within a body belt, as well as two newly-hatched vultures.

"Officers ensured that both the eggs and the live chicks were kept warm and quickly transported to the Heathrow Animal Reception Centre, managed by the City of London Corporation.

"City Corporation staff ensured that the chicks were cared for and the unhatched eggs were incubated.

"The live chicks and the eggs have since been moved to a specialist facility."

Irish Independent