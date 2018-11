The Department of Foreign Affairs is providing consular assistance to the family of an Irishman who has died suddenly in Australia.

The Department of Foreign Affairs is providing consular assistance to the family of an Irishman who has died suddenly in Australia.

It is understood the man died suddenly today, but his identification or details surrounding his death have not yet been released.

A spokeswoman for the Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed they are aware of the case and are providing consular assistance to the family of the deceased.

Online Editors