Irishman detained in Amsterdam over charge from 2002

A man from Waterford is currently being detained in Amsterdam after being stopped in Schipol Airport over an 18-year-old charge.

James Croke was travelling to Stockholm from Dublin to secure a business deal and had a connecting flight in Amsterdam.

He was stopped at the airport and arrested by officials who told him that he had an outstanding charge from 2002 for “allegedly kicking somebody”.

He had been living in the country from 1998 to 2002.

“The Dutch police asked me for my passport and I duly complied and gave them the passport,” he told WLR FM, a local radio station in Waterford.

“Then they asked me for my boarding pass for my connecting flight to Sweden.

“Then they came back and said, 'You’re under arrest and you must go to a detention centre',” he said.

According to Mr Croke, the charge alleges that he “kicked somebody” 18 years ago.

“I asked them what the problem was and they said that they knew nothing other than there was a note on the system that there was a charge against me that I must do six weeks in Schipol.

“The only information that I’ve been given is that they allege that I’ve kicked somebody in August 2002,” he said.

“For the last week, they’ve no name for who I allegedly kicked, they have no details other than to say that there was a charge put against me in 2003 when i had already returned to Ireland.”

He said that he has travelled to the Netherlands since leaving the country in 2002.

“I came back to Holland in 2007, there was no issues. I flew in, I flew out.

“I was back here again for business meetings in 2008, I flew in, I flew out, no problems.

He said that he cannot remember the alleged incident and left the country “in good standing”.

“It was 18 years ago, I remember that I left this country in good standing with people.

“To the best of my knowledge, I left this country in good standing with people,” he repeated when pressed further.

He said that it is very hot in the detention centre in 34 degree heat and that there are few coronavirus measures.

“The heat is extreme. From the moment I came here, there is no face masks and no gloves. The water in the taps here is almost lukewarm it’s unbearable to drink.

“You can order cold drinks but you’ve to wait a week through the system,” he said.

When contacted, the Irish embassy in Amsterdam said that the Department of Foreign Affairs in Ireland would comment.

A spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs said that consular assistance is being provided and that the department is aware of the case.

A press secretary for the Dutch ministry of Foreign Affairs referred Independent.ie to the ministry of Justice and Security for comment.

A spokesperson for Minister for Justice and Security Ferdinand Grapperhaus said that individual cases cannot be commented on and referred Independent.ie. to the ministry of Foreign Affairs.

