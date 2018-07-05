An Irish national has been arrested in Norway after reportedly smoking in an aeroplane toilet.

Irishman arrested in Norway for 'smoking in plane toilet while drunk'

Norwegian newspaper VG said the man, in his late 20s, was detained at Tromso airport in the north of the country on Wednesday evening at just before 11pm.

Officers told the paper the man appeared to be drunk when he was arrested upon arrival on the flight from Oslo.

The man, who is on holiday in Norway, was taken to a hotel in the city and can expect a fine, officers said.

Press Association