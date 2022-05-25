Irishman arrested in Brazil for drug trafficking after police seize 'bricks of cocaine'

The cocaine was discovered in packages of coffee

An Irishman has been arrested in Brazil for drug trafficking after police discovered “10 bricks of cocaine” hidden in coffee packages.

Civilian police officers from the 1st Police Station for Investigations into Robbery and Robbery moved in and arrested the Irishman who had been hiding the cocaine bricks in a luggage storage box on Avenida do Estado in Capital.

The man was arrested after police received “privileged information” that the "foreigner" was trafficking drugs.

An investigation was then launched “with the aim of confirming the veracity of the information received”, local reports reveal.

“Between May 16 and 17, agents sent letters to a car rental company and a hotel located in the capital of São Paulo, requesting information that could inform the ongoing investigation,” it has been reported.

“The team started to monitor the movement of the foreigner who (over the course of) both days, circulated around the city in rented vehicles and (using transport) apps.”

It is reported that police approached an app driver who had been transporting a suitcase to a luggage storage. located on Avenida do Estado.

At the request of investigators, the luggage was searched and found to contain a machine “that made vacuum packaging."

“The driver was released and asked to make the delivery normally so that the suspect would not suspect the investigation,” reports add.

The suspect then decided to change hotels but was monitored at all times by investigators. When it was observed that he was on the move again, in another vehicle, he was approached near a shopping centre, on Avenida Marginal Tietê.

“He was asked if he was bringing something illicit with him, which he vehemently denied,” reports state. “When asked to accompany the agents to the target location (bulk storage), on Avenida do Estado, he agreed.

However, during the journey, “the boy” became aggressive, “requiring the use of moderate force”, and the team decided to go directly to the police station.

When police later recovered the suspect’s bags ten packages of cocaine were found in coffee packages, alongside suitcases and mobile phones.

Several credit and airline cards were also found in the suspect's wallet, "as well as the amount of 30 euros and 65 British pounds".

“The foreigner was arrested in the act for drug trafficking, active corruption, contempt and resistance,” reports added.

Investigations are also ongoing to identify others who maybe be involved in the drug trafficking.