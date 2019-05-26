An Irishman (33) and a woman have been killed by an alleged drink-driver in a two-vehicle crash in upstate New York.

An Irishman (33) and a woman have been killed by an alleged drink-driver in a two-vehicle crash in upstate New York.

Irishman (33) and woman killed, three others injured, by alleged drink-driver in New York crash

Three other people travelling in the same car, all aged in their mid-twenties, were seriously injured in the incident. Their nationalities have not yet been confirmed by authorities.

The tragic incident occurred on Saturday afternoon approximately 30km north of Albany, New York in an area called Clifton Park, at an intersection on State Route 9 and Ushers Road.

State police responded to the incident just before 3pm.

Local media report that a southbound vehicle travelling on State Route 9 veered from its lane and struck an eastbound vehicle, with the five passengers, which was stopped for a traffic light on Ushers Road.

New York State Police have confirmed that two people were killed in the crash.

NYS Police and the Jonesville Fire Department are currently on the scene of a two vehicle crash that happened near the intersection of Route 9 and Ushers Rd. in Clifton Park. State Police say there are 2 fatalities and 3 others were taken to Albany Med. One driver is in custody. pic.twitter.com/BNetKi9ure — Jamie DeLine (@JamieDeLineNews) May 25, 2019

It is understood the deceased man is from the west of Ireland and both deceased were living in New York. They are both in their early thirties.

The three other people in the car were rushed to Albany Medical Center for treatment. They sustained serious but non life-threatening injuries.

According to Clifton Park Town Justice James Hughes, a man (58) has been charged with one count of manslaughter, two counts of vehicular homicide and a count of drink-driving due to his involvement in the crash.

The man was also transported to Albany Med after he complained about chest pains, but was charged once he was cleared at the hospital.

He is currently remanded at Saratoga County Jail without bail and is due in court on May 29 at 4pm.

The Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed to Independent.ie that they are aware of the incident and are ready to provide consular assistance if requested.

Online Editors