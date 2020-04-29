Irishman (30s) dies after falling from balcony in Magaluf

The restrictions will apply to areas including Magaluf, which are popular with tourists (PA)

An Irishman has died after falling from an apartment balcony in Magaluf.

Anthony Ennis (30s), believed to be from Waterville in Co Kerry, died after falling from the balcony of his apartment on the Spanish island of Majorca in the early hours of this morning.

Local media reports that emergency services rushed to the scene at around 5am this morning to his apartment block in the S'Olivera Avenue.

The department of foreign affairs and trade confirmed to Independent.ie that it is aware of the case and is providing consular assistance.

Mr Ennis worked in popular tourist Stereo Bar in Magaluf and his friends paid tributes to his death on social media.

“I am still in shock and I can’t believe you have gone,” one of his friends wrote on Facebook.

“You are one of a kind, so caring and funny with the biggest heart! Everyone that knows you loves you and you will be forever missed," she added.

“Absolutely heartbroken,” wrote another friend.

“Thank you for being one of life’s gentlemen. Thank you for the hugs when I needed them.

“You probably have no idea of how loved you really are. You will be missed everyday and my nights in Stereo will never be the same.”

Online Editors