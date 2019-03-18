Irishman (27) dies in New Zealand skydiving accident

A 27-year-old Irishman has died following a skydiving accident in New Zealand.

John ‘Jack’ Creane was placed in an induced coma for two days after a "bad fall" skydiving in Auckland, where he was a skydiving instructor.

It is understood Mr Creane landed on his head during decent.

After being rushed to hospital, he was found to have "extensive brain injuries" and his life support was turned off yesterday.

His sister Abby Creane took to social media to share the tragic news with friends and family before travelling from Ireland to New Zealand to "be by his side".

"Jack will be taken off the machines at around 4am he'll be going to surgery to donate organs," she wrote on Facebook yesterday afternoon.

She wrote that his organs will be donated and that "hopefully there will be life in his death".

"I'm trying to find the words to say but can't right now. He will be missed across the world," she added.

Mr Creane worked for Skydive Auckland since December 2018. According to the company’s website, it offers the "highest tandem skydive in New Zealand" at 20,000 ft.

The manager at Skydive Auckland, Fiona McLaren, told Independent.ie that Mr Creane was an experienced sports skydiver.

"After an uneventful skydive including a normal parachute deployment and parachute opening, Jack suffered serious injuries on landing, during a solo descent," Fiona McLaren said.

"Skydive Auckland wishes to express our deepest sympathy and condolences to Jack's sister Abby Creane, and his other family members and friends."

She explained that she was "deeply saddened" to report his death and that he was about to become a full-time "ground member".

Mr Creane was a "passionate and enthusiastic sport skydiver", she said.

The young man was an avid skydiving lover and regularly posted videos on social media showing him jumping out of planes with his friends.

He reportedly studied music production at Pulse College in Dublin in 2011 and ran a company called Singularity Promotions, as well as DJ’ing under Event Horizon.

