A 22-year-old Irish man has died in after a suspected fall in New York.

Irishman (22) who died after suspected fall in New York named by NYPD

The NYPD have named the man as Ciaran O'Boyle who was residing at 880 Gates Avenue in Brooklyn.

Police responded to a 911 call on Tuesday night and found the man "unconscious and unresponsive" outside his apartment building.

A spokesperson for the NYPD said: "The male had trauma to his body consistent with falling from an elevated height. The investigation does not appear to criminal and remains ongoing. The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death."

It is believed the man was a student travelling on a J1 Visa and is originally from the Midlands.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade has said they are aware of the case and are providing consular assistance.

Online Editors