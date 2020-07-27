Irishman (22) dies after road crash in Spain

The Dublin man died after being struck by a car in Spain (Stock photo)

A YOUNG man from Dublin has died after he was hit by a car while enjoying a night out with friends in Marbella.

The 22-year-old, believed to be from Rathfarnam, south Dublin, had been on the Costa del Sol with friends when he was killed in the early hours of Monday morning.

It was reported that the young man’s friend broke his leg during the incident.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said: “We are aware of the case and are providing consular assistance.”

The young man was believed to have been a former St Mary’s School pupil in Dublin.

The Journal.ie reported that a coachman, who had said he’d taken the young man and his friends on a horse and carriage tour, hours before his death, said the friends had been having fun.

“It was around 9pm [on Monday] just as it was getting dark,” Jose Jimenez Zamora, told the website.

“They were all behaving well and having fun. There were three men in my coach and three more men in the coach behind. There were no problems at all,” he said.

Online Editors