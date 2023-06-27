Irishman (20s) tragically drowns in swimming pool during holiday on Greek island

The Department of Foreign Affairs said it is aware of the case and is providing consular assistance to the man’s family.

The man tragically drowned on the Greek island of Zakynthos.

A young Irishman has died in Greece after he reportedly fell into a swimming pool during a holiday with friends.

It is believed the young man, who was in his early 20s, was from Co Laois.

It has been reported in Greek media that despite the efforts of a lifeguard who administered CPR, the young man was later pronounced dead upon arrival at Zakynthos hospital.

It is believed he was on a summer holiday break with friends.

The incident is understood to have taken place at around 10pm on Sunday.

The young man was transferred by private ambulance to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His body will undergo an autopsy in Patras, north-western Peloponnese.

