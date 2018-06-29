Irish people who have returned from Australia since 2008 could be owed a tax refund of up to $2600 (€1,645).

Irish people who have returned from Australia since 2008 could be owed a tax refund of up to $2600 (€1,645).

Irish workers who returned from Australia 'are owed hundreds of thousands' in tax refunds

Tax experts 'Taxback.com' say Irish people are owed hundreds of thousands in Australian tax refunds.

Significant changes were introduced by the Australian government in 2017, meaning visa holders were hit with higher rates of tax on earnings.

However, the tax specialists are advising anyone who lived and worked in Australia in the last 10 years to check their tax filing obligations and entitlements.

The company launched a 'Bullshit-Free Guide to Australian Working Holiday Taxes' which explains how you can go about getting your refund.

Eileen Devereux, Commercial Director at Taxback.com said: "Australia’s tax year ends on June 30, at which point anyone who has worked in Australia the previous year needs to file a return.

"In light of this, we thought that this would be an opportune time to remind people not only of their filing obligations, but of their potential refund entitlements."

There are 4 primary cases in which people could find themselves getting a cheque from Australian revenue:

The recent tax changes were not retrospectively introduced, meaning anyone who worked in Australia in the 9 years prior to the changes (2008-2016), and has since returned home could still be eligible for tax rebates based on the old regime and the historic rates of tax.

Those who worked in Oz anytime between 2008 – 2016 could also be eligible for a superannuation refund – approximately 62pc of the total fund accumulated.

Anyone who worked after January 2017 could still be eligible for a refund for a myriad of reasons such as overpayment of tax, refund of emergency tax, not including relevant deductions etc.

Post January 2017 workers could also be eligible for a superannuation refund – albeit at a lower rate – approximately 35pc of the total fund accumulated.”

Ms Devereux warned that failure to file a return could impact visa eligibility should they wish to go back in the future.

Online Editors