Irish woman on UN mission becomes Defence Forces’ first female major general

Ireland’s first female Brigadier General, Maureen O’Brien, has been appointed as a Deputy Military Advisor by the United Nations.

This appointment is to the rank of Major General - making Maj Gen O’Brien the first female in the Defence Forces to attain this rank.

Maj Gen O’Brien will act as a Deputy Military Advisor in the Office of Military Affairs, Department of Peace Operations, for the UN.

Minister for Defence Simon Coveney said that Major General O’Brien will make an “important contribution..in this prestigious post”.

“Maureen has extensive command and peacekeeping experience having served most recently as Deputy Force Commander in the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force and I have no doubt that she will make an important contribution in this new role as part of the UN team.

“I want to warmly congratulate her on her achievement and wish her every success in this prestigious post,” Minister Coveney said.

Major General O’Brien will assist and support the Military Advisor in all their responsibilities, specifically in the provision of military advice on a wide variety of issues to the Secretary-General, the Department of Peacekeeping Operations, to the Force Commanders and to other United Nations Agencies.

Jacqui McCrum, the first female Secretary General for the Department of Defence, expressed her delight at Maureen’s appointment, which she said was “a ground-breaking one for the Defence Organisation”.

“Maureen brings a wealth of experience to this position and is a great role model for members of the Defence Organisation.”

The Chief of Staff of the Irish Defence Forces, Vice Admiral Mark Mellett DSM, said the appointment was an “historic achievement which sees the first female officer in the history of the state reach the rank of Major General”.

“I am immensely proud of her dedicated service as a soldier, a leader and a peacekeeper. Maureen brings a great deal of experience and knowledge to her new role and continues to be an invaluable member of the UN and of Óglaigh na hÉireann,” Vice Admiral Mellett said.

Maj Gen O’Brien’s most recent appointment was in the rank of Brigadier General as Deputy Force Commander, UNDOF from September 2019 to March 2021, where she served as Acting Force Commander from October 2019 to July 2020.

Maj Gen O’Brien has extensive overseas service, becoming the first Irish female officer to serve as Deputy Commanding Officer of an Infantry Battalion in Chad in 2009.

In 2011 she became the first female in the Irish Defence Forces to be promoted to Lieutenant Colonel and in 2012 she became the first female Infantry Battalion Commander when she was appointed Officer Commanding 27th Infantry Battalion.