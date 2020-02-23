Irish woman in Milan among latest affected by coronavirus as killer bug infiltrates Europe

An Irish woman was caught up in the chaos as Italy raced to contain the biggest outbreak of the coronavirus in Europe.

Italy sealed off the worst affected towns and banned public gatherings in much of the north as the number of those infected jumped above 100.

Authorities in the wealthy regions of Lombardy and Veneto, which are the focal point of the flare-up, ordered schools and universities to close for at least a week, shut museums and cinemas and called off the last two days of the Venice Carnival.

Sinead O'Sullivan, from Newport in Tipperary is living in the Lombardy region, 10 minutes from San Raffaele hospital in Milan where cases of the virus are being treated, and ten minutes from the City centre.

Today's clashes between Inter Milan and Sampdoria, Atalanta and Sassuolo, and Hellas Verona and Cagliari will not proceed following an announcement concerning the cancellation of sporting events by Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.

The deaths of a 78-year-old man in Veneta and a 77-year-old woman in Lombardy from Covid-19 have led regional authorities to close schools and cancel public events.

Ms O'Sullivan said that she is beginning to worry about her health.

"I went for pizza with my friend last week and she said that her friend was being tested for the coronavirus, but I didn't really think anything of it, and then it all just really kicked off yesterday," she said.

"It's really bizarre, it seems to have come out of nowhere. I teach English so I have a lot of contact with kids. You just don't know with a virus, I can't contact parents and ask, 'by the way, does your child have the virus?

"The government is pulling together to try and slow down any spread of the virus but I am worried that the government are cancelling football and the carnival here and public transport - they are big money makers here so it says a lot about how serious it is."

Sinéad O' Sullivan with her husband Fabio Petriccioli in Milan

Sinéad O’ Sullivan with her husband Fabio Petriccioli in Milan

Ms O'Sullivan, who has lived in Milan for 11 years with her husband Fabio Petriccioli, said that the city has come to a standstill. Public transport has been cancelled and movement from the Lombardy province prohibited.

"It seems to be more serious than it was being dealt with the last week. We're waiting to hear if we can fly to Ireland," she said.

"There are ten regions in total, and at the moment 50,000 people are on lockdown in their own region. I can leave Milan but I can't leave Lombardi. So it would be like not being able to leave a province."

"There are queues for the supermarkets and people are only being left in for ten-minute intervals, everyone trying to stock up," she continued.

"Anywhere people can be in close contact is being closed so we're just trying to get prepared for the week.

"The deaths just started yesterday and this morning there is nobody on the streets. In Italy, people would usually being strolling around with their kids but there isn't even cars on the roads here."

Meanwhile, Ireland and other EU countries have been told to be on alert for possible cases of the new coronavirus in the coming days.

The European Centre for Disease Control (ECDC) – overseeing the how the killer virus is managed in the EU- said yesterday more cases are expected in Italy, and “possibly in the EU” in the coming days.

No case of the virus has yet been confirmed in Ireland or several other EU countries.

Online Editors