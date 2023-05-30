Irish woman in critical condition following fall in northern Italy

Italian police and emergency services were called to the scene in Genoa. File photo

An Irish woman is in critical condition in a hospital in Italy following a fall from height in the north of country.

The woman, believed to be in her 30s, fell several metres from a promenade at the the San Giuliano baths, in Genoa, at the weekend.

Emergency services were called to the scene and the woman was rushed to the San Martino hospital, local media have reported.

The circumstances of the fall are not yet clear.

It is understood the woman was with an Irish friend at the time of the incident, and that she was awake but injured when first responders arrived on the scene.

Italian police, the Carabinieri, collected statements from eye witnesses, it has also been reported.

A spokesperson for the Irish Department of Foreign Affairs said: “The Department of Foreign Affairs has not been contacted in relation to this matter but stand ready to provide consular assistance if requested.”