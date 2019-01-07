Irish woman dies in New Zealand accident

An Irish mother-of-three has died in New Zealand following a tragic horse-riding incident.

The 54-year-old, named as Ingrid Louise De Hoedt, disappeared on New Year's Day after going out on a horse in the rural area of Karaka in South Auckland. According to the 'New Zealand Herald', concerned family members reported her missing at 3.50pm. A search and rescue team found her at 8.10pm.

Ms De Hoedt, who was originally from Monaghan, attended Trinity College Dublin as a medical student in the 1980s and later moved to New Zealand.

Since news of the tragedy broke, friends have written touching tributes to her online.

"You blazed like a comet through our world and brightened every life you touched," one friend said.

"Ingrid had a powerful personality and a sense of fun that made her a much loved and appreciated member of our medical year at TCD," said another.

"We shared a Cavan/ Monaghan connection as well and I so enjoyed catching up with her at our recent reunion - her enthusiasm for the whole event was infectious and I was impressed by how much she had experienced and achieved since the day we tossed those mortar boards into the air from the steps at Trinity."

Her funeral takes place in Auckland on Wednesday. A memorial will be held in Monaghan in April.

Irish Independent