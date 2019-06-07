Irish woman among 17 killed in Dubai bus crash

An Irish woman is among 17 people dead following a bus crash in Dubai.

It's understood the woman - who is from Dublin - was working in the United Arab Emirates as a teacher.

The death toll was announced in tweets published by Dubai Police early on Friday.

Police say the bus crashed into a sign on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road.

They did not elaborate on what caused the bus driver to hit the sign, but warned that "sometimes a minor error or negligence" can be fatal.

The force said the dead included different nationalities. At least three others were injured in the crash.

Mwasalat, a government-owned bus company in Oman, said the crash involving its Muscat-to-Dubai route happened at 6pm local time on Thursday.

It said it would suspend the service for the immediate future.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade says it is aware of the case and is providing consular assistance.

More to follow...

